Luminos.AI Becomes First Vendor Certified Under the Ethical Tech Project's Applied AI Governance Certification

ETP recognizes Luminos.AI as the gold standard for AI risk management, built on the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and designed for generative and agentic AI

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminos.AI , the leading AI governance platform focused on legal risk, today announced it has become the first company to achieve certification under the Ethical Tech Project's (ETP) Applied AI Governance Certification, a new standard designed to evaluate vendors that help organizations assess, govern, and manage AI risk.The ETP Applied AI Governance Certification evaluates vendors against a rigorous checklist aligned to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF), covering the four core functions of responsible AI governance: Govern, Map, Measure, and Manage. The certification is designed to fill a critical gap in the current AI governance landscape: while NIST provides a comprehensive framework for how organizations should manage AI risk, it does not provide a standard for evaluating the third-party vendors organizations rely on to do that work. The ETP certification closes that gap.Importantly, the ETP certification is not a competitor to NIST; it is the AI RMF operationalized into an applied procurement assessment. It builds on the NIST AI RMF with three meaningful additions: a vendor-capability framing that NIST was not designed to address; forward-looking specificity for generative and agentic AI systems that goes beyond the original NIST framework; and a certification-ready reporting requirement that ensures vendors can produce auditable, structured evidence of responsible AI practices beyond self-attestation."We built Luminos because we saw firsthand that policies, frameworks and principles aren’t enough. Organizations need software that makes governance scalable, defensible, and practical," said Andrew Burt, CEO and Co-founder of Luminos.AI. "This certification from the Ethical Tech Project matters precisely because it evaluates whether a vendor can actually deliver on the promise of responsible AI governance for generative AI, for agentic AI, and for the AI landscape as it exists today, not as it existed three years ago. We are proud to be the first to meet that bar."Luminos.AI was founded in 2023 by Burt, a lawyer, entrepreneur, and former national security official, and Mike Schiller, an entrepreneur, former engineer in the US intelligence community, and co-founder of the data governance company Immuta. Burt was one of the co-authors of the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.Luminos offers an AI governance platform that helps legal and compliance teams automatically assess AI systems for legal and technical risk, providing automated, end-to-end risk documentation for generative and agentic AI deployments. Luminos.AI is the only platform purpose-built to close the gap between AI innovation and legal compliance at enterprise scale.What sets this certification apart is that Luminos.AI moves beyond rhetoric, building the infrastructure to operationalize AI governance in a way that is real, repeatable, and auditable.“ETP helps companies develop appropriate ethical frameworks that inform governance plans. Luminos provides the ability for companies to then monitor and manage their AI deployments against those governance plans,” said Robert Levitan, Co-Chair of the Ethical Tech Project. "As AI accelerates across every industry, organizations need to know that the vendors they trust with AI risk management are held to a credible, independent standard. That is exactly what the ETP Applied AI Governance Certification is designed to provide. We are proud to recognize Luminos as our inaugural certified vendor."The ETP Applied AI Governance Certification evaluates vendors across seven domains: governance workflows, use-case-specific risk mapping, model-agnostic assessment capabilities, documentation and evidence management, risk remediation and lifecycle management, customization and proportionality, and certification-ready reporting. The framework is structured to accommodate the full spectrum of AI systems in enterprise use today, from predictive and analytical models to generative AI and autonomous agentic systems.The certification is part of the Ethical Tech Project's broader mission to help organizations develop the frameworks and AI governance plans needed to build and deploy ethical technology at scale.To learn more, register for their joint webinar on responsible AI governance taking place May 29. Click here to register About Luminos.AIBuilt by lawyers and data scientists with decades of experience in AI risk, the LuminosAI platform delivers automated, scalable legal evaluations of agentic and generative AI – providing law firm-grade protection from lawsuits, regulatory penalties, and reputational harm. With LuminosAI, enterprises get a single platform to manage AI risk from initial review through production, generating the defensible documentation legal teams and regulators require. LuminosAI, based in Washington, D.C., was founded in 2023.Visit www.luminos.ai to learn more.Press contact: press@luminos.aiAbout the Ethical Tech ProjectThe Ethical Tech Project (ETP) is a nonprofit organization led by technology industry veterans advancing responsible innovation that drives both societal and business impact. Founded by entrepreneurs Tom Chavez and Vivek Vaidya, and co-chaired by Jennie Baird and Robert Levitan, ETP equips companies and technology leaders with the tools to build and deploy ethical, transparent, and human-centered AI and emerging technologies at scale. ETP is grounded in a core belief: building ethical technology from the start is not a constraint, but a competitive advantage. Operating as a “think-and-do tank,” ETP turns principles into practice through applied research, hands-on training, its Fellowship program, and strategic partnerships—helping organizations operationalize responsible innovation in real-world environments.Learn more at www.ethicaltechproject.org

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