ZwillGen and LuminosAI Launch Automated AI Governance Package

Offering Combines Custom Legal Advice from Leading Law Firm with an Automated AI Governance Platform

The Automated AI Governance Package gives companies a unique way to implement world-class legal advice along with LuminosAI automations as they adopt AI at breakneck speed.” — Andrew Burt, CEO and Co-founder LuminosAI

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZwillGen and LuminosAI today announced the launch of the Automated AI Governance Package, a new solution within the LuminosAI platform that delivers a complete AI governance framework custom-built by ZwillGen’s AI Division and operationalized through LuminosAI's platform automation. This solution is designed for companies that need to stand up an AI governance program—or improve their existing programs—quickly to ensure they function at scale as AI adoption accelerates.The Automated AI Governance Package includes custom AI policies and procedures, vendor screening, incident response plans, and related documentation, developed by ZwillGen AI attorneys and tailored to each client’s organizational profile. Once established, those governance programs can be implemented and automated using LuminosAI, allowing companies to operationalize compliance.“Every company that successfully adopts AI needs to do two things: stand up an AI governance program that protects them from legal liability, and then make sure they can automate that program to ensure it is actually being implemented,” said Andrew Burt, co-founder and CEO of LuminosAI. “The Automated AI Governance Package finally gives companies access to both in a single feature in the LuminosAI platform, allowing them to move quickly as they adopt AI at breakneck speeds.”This collaboration between a leading technology law firm and a software company reflects the growing demand for governance models that combine legal strategy with automation. As AI regulation evolves and internal legal teams are asked to do more with fewer resources, companies are increasingly looking for scalable ways to manage AI risk.“Companies building or deploying AI are quickly discovering that governance must evolve alongside the technology,” said Brenda Leong, Director of ZwillGen AI Division. “But the level of assessment and documentation required by current legislation makes it challenging to ensure compliance given the speed of AI integration. By partnering with LuminosAI on the Automated AI Governance Package, we can offer our clients automated AI risk and impact assessments, with sufficient documentation to operate the AI governance infrastructure that we design for them.”“I am thrilled to continue to deepen our cutting-edge partnership with the ZwillGen team,” added Burt, “which provides our customers a unique way to automatically implement world-class legal advice while also allowing legal and risk teams to conserve their time and resources through LuminosAI automations.”For more than 15 years, ZwillGen has advised technology companies on evolving legal issues arising from emerging technologies. Today, that work includes advising global leaders in AI as machine learning and large language models reshape the regulatory landscape. Through its AI Division, which brings together lawyers and technologists, and its collaboration with LuminosAI, ZwillGen continues to translate that experience into practical, scalable AI governance solutions.“Clients are navigating increased scrutiny around AI from regulators, customers, and boards,” said ZwillGen Founder and Managing Member Marc Zwillinger. “This solution allows us to deliver the practical legal guidance we’re known for, combined with automation from LuminosAI that enables clients to implement that guidance at scale.”The launch of the Automated AI Governance Package comes on the heels of LuminosAI’s launch of LuminosAI Lighthouse, the first automated GenAI and Agentic AI testing tool solely focused on detecting AI liabilities. The LuminosAI platform helps AI risk teams scale by automatically assessing AI systems for both legal and technical risks—helping companies make faster, more confident decisions about complex AI systems and associated risks.LuminosAI is an independent technology company born out of Luminos.Law, the first law firm run by lawyers and data scientists. Luminos.Law was acquired by ZwillGen to form the firm’s AI Division in 2025. A ZwillGen affiliate is also an investor in LuminosAI.About ZwillGenZwillGen is a boutique law firm focused on privacy, cybersecurity, AI, and technology law. Founded in 2010, the firm has grown to more than fifty attorneys and data scientists across offices in Washington, DC, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, with on-the-ground support in the UK. Today, ZwillGen provides strategic legal counsel to some of the most innovative companies in the world. Known for its practical judgment and deep subject-matter focus, the firm helps clients move quickly and confidently in complex regulatory environments.About LuminosAILuminosAI is a leader in AI governance that provides an easy-to-use and automated platform focused on AI legal risks. Our unique solution empowers data science and legal teams to meet the needs of the business quickly, speeding up the AI legal review process from weeks to minutes. LuminosAI, based in Washington, D.C., was founded in 2023 by lawyers and technologists with deep roots in AI risk and governance. Visit www.luminos.ai to learn more and sign up to see it in action.

