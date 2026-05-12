LuminosAI Launches Monitors to Continuously Test for AI Legal Risk of GenAI and Agents Systems

Assess High Risk AI Systems

New capability integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and deployment architecture to continuously test live AI for legal, regulatory, and compliance risk

Monitors delivers continuous legal and compliance testing for GenAI and agents in production inside the deployment pipeline so model behavior stays within legal and regulatory bounds, automatically.” — Andrew Burt, CEO and Co-founder LuminosAI

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuminosAI, the leading AI governance platform focused on legal risk, today announced the launch of LuminosAI Monitors , a continuous testing capability that automatically evaluates GenAI and agentic systems for legal, regulatory, and compliance risk prior to and after deployment. Monitors closes one of the most consequential gaps in enterprise AI governance: the period between a model going live and the moment its behavior triggers a lawsuit, regulatory action, or reputational incident.Federal regulators, state attorneys general, and private plaintiffs are increasingly targeting AI systems for opaque decision-making, discriminatory outputs, mishandling of sensitive data, and the unauthorized practice of regulated professions. Most of these failures don’t appear initially – they emerge weeks or months later, as models drift, use cases expand, or new regulations take effect. Point-in-time approvals cannot detect them; only continuous testing can.“Safeguards are what companies currently rely on for guardrails for AI systems, and they are useful but they are not enough – they were optimized for latency, not legal defensibility, and the riskiest behaviors often slip right past them,” said Andrew Burt, co-founder and CEO of LuminosAI. “Monitors gives legal, governance and privacy teams a comprehensive, continuous view of how their AI systems are actually behaving in production – and they do it without forcing data scientists into yet another tool. It’s an invisible layer of legal protection that just runs.”Monitors is a new capability in the LuminosAI Platform that evaluates AI systems against the full landscape of legal and compliance risks. Each finding is documented in plain language with the same legally defensible audit trail – giving legal, governance, privacy and business teams a continuous, regulator-ready record of risk across the entire AI portfolio.Monitors is API-native and fully integrated into customer CI/CD pipelines and deployment architectures. Data scientists and business units never have to leave their existing tools, switch contexts, or learn a new interface – one of the most common reasons traditional governance tooling fails to gain traction inside engineering organizations. Monitors operates as an invisible governance layer that keeps pace with how modern AI systems are actually built and shipped.“The exposure that hurts companies the most isn’t the one you reviewed when you deploy an AI – it’s the one that emerges after,” said Burt. “Monitors exists so that the answer to ‘Is this AI system still safe and compliant?’ is always current, always documented, and always available to your legal, governance and privacy teams.”The new Monitors capability is available now.About LuminosAIBuilt by lawyers and data scientists with decades of experience in AI risk, the LuminosAI platform delivers automated, scalable legal evaluations of high-risk AI systems – providing law firm-grade protection from lawsuits, regulatory penalties, and reputational harm. With LuminosAI enterprises get a single platform to manage AI risk from initial review through production, generating the defensible documentation legal teams and regulators require. LuminosAI, based in Washington, D.C., was founded in 2023.Visit www.luminos.ai to learn more and schedule a demo.

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