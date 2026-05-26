Métis Crossing Unveils Sky Watching Cabins, Expanding Year-Round Accommodation Options

Métis Crossing Logo The Sky Watching Cabins at Métis Crossing feature floor-to-ceiling glass for unobstructed views of the Alberta sky, steps from the Sage & Spruce Indigenous Spa.

Alberta's Métis cultural destination adds new cabin accommodations steps from the Sage & Spruce Indigenous Spa

From the moment you wake up and open those curtains, every detail -- the handmade quilts, the rugs, the craftsmanship -- wraps you in a sense of belonging on the land.” — Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing

SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing has opened bookings for its new Sky Watching Cabins, the latest accommodation at Alberta’s Métis cultural destination on the North Saskatchewan River.The 560-square-foot cabins were built to bring guests closer to the land in every season. Skywatching glass and heated concrete floors keep the experience comfortable whether guests are watching a summer sunset or a January aurora. Handmade Métis quilts, hand-braided rugs, and curtains crafted by the New Dawn Métis Women's Society give each cabin the warmth and character of a Métis homestead."From the moment you wake up and open those curtains, every detail -- the handmade quilts, the rugs, the craftsmanship -- wraps you in a sense of belonging on the land. That connection to the skies, to where you are, that is what these cabins are about. And we have not given up a single thing in terms of comfort to get there," said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing.Each cabin features a king bedroom, a main living space with large glass windows for sky viewing, a kitchenette with a mini-fridge, microwave, and Keurig, a private patio with Adirondack chairs, and a firepit available on request. One cabin includes a bunk bed sleeping up to six, and one is set up as an executive suite with a pull-out sofa. Both are fully wheelchair accessible."When we designed the Sky Watching Cabins, we made a deliberate choice: no televisions. That is not an oversight, it is an invitation. When you are lying in bed and the sky above you is full of stars, or you are sitting on your deck listening to the land and animals around you, the last thing you need is a screen. That stillness, that connection, that is what people come here for," said Marois.The Sky Watching Cabins are the closest accommodation to Métis Crossing's Sage & Spruce Indigenous Spa, which opened in January 2026. Guests looking to pair a spa visit with a night on the land now have an option steps away.Both cabins were designed with Métis architect Tiffany Shaw and built by Genmec ACL, the Métis general contractor behind Métis Crossing's Lodge and Cultural Gathering Centre.The Sky Watching Cabins are now open for bookings at: https://metiscrossing.com/stay-here/sky-watching-cabins/ About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta's first major Métis cultural destination, located on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alberta. Owned by the Otipemisiwak Métis Government and operated by Métis Crossing Ventures Ltd., every dollar spent by our guests is reinvested into our site and community. The Métis Crossing team welcomes guests to experience Métis history, culture, and land through accommodations, cultural programming, wildlife experiences, and dining. Facilities include The Lodge, the Sage & Spruce Indigenous Spa, the Visions, Hopes and Dreams Wildlife Park, Sky Watching Domes, and the new Sky Watching Cabins.

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