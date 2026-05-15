Tourism Kamloops Receives BCEDA Award for Destination-Led Investment Attraction Campaign

Iconic Structure Project recognized at 2026 BC Economic Summit in Penticton

This reflects two years of work by a lot of people who believed Kamloops was ready for this kind of investment attention.” — Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, B.C., CANADA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism Kamloops has received the British Columbia Economic Development Association (BCEDA) Tourism & Economic Development Award in the 25,000+ population category for its Iconic Structure Project , a campaign that positioned a destination management organization as the lead on private-sector investment attraction.The award was presented May 13 at the BC Economic Summit in Penticton.The Iconic Structure Project was born out of a simple question: what would it take to attract serious private investment to a new landmark attraction in Kamloops? To answer it, Tourism Kamloops engaged an exceptionally qualified team of researchers and economists to evaluate a long list of twelve potential tourism infrastructure concepts for the region. Through a rigorous qualification process informed by broad industry engagement and input from regional interest holders, three concepts emerged with the strongest development potential: a Nordic Spa, a Skywalk over the Hoodoos, and an Iconic Tower and Adventure Park. Independent analysis of market comparables and local demand conditions validated each before any investor outreach began.From that foundation, Tourism Kamloops developed investor-grade lookbooks for each concept and launched a targeted outreach campaign that reached developers and capital partners across Canada. Within the first quarter, seven qualified developer meetings had been secured, a clear signal that positioning Kamloops as an investment destination, not just a tourism one, was a story the market was ready to hear."This one means a lot to us," said Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops. "It reflects two years of work by a lot of people who believed Kamloops was ready for this kind of investment attention. To have that validated at the provincial level is something we won't take for granted."The project was guided by a nine-organization steering committee that included Destination BC, the City of Kamloops, Venture Kamloops, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development Corporation."This award belongs to every partner at that table," Fisher added. "Their alignment is what made us credible to developers, and it's what gives us confidence about where this goes next."Tourism Kamloops thanks the BCEDA for the recognition and extends congratulations to all award recipients honoured at this year's Summit.Active developer conversations continue across all three concepts. Investor lookbooks and the full feasibility summary are available at tourismkamloops.com.About Tourism KamloopsTourism Kamloops is the official Destination Marketing Organization for Kamloops, BC. As a values-driven leader in regenerative tourism, the organization aligns marketing, product development, and investment outreach to shape a future-forward, inclusive, and iconic destination.

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