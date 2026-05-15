Silver Star's High-Altitude Campground Is Entering Its Second Summer, and Most People Still Don't Know It Exists

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You're not just staying at a campsite. You're in a base camp for one of the best mountain experiences BC has to offer.” — Michael Benedek, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star

SILVER STAR, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination Silver Star is heading into summer 2026 with a message for BC campers: Upper BX Creek Campground is open for bookings, entering its second season with space still available, and a camping experience that doesn't exist anywhere else in the Okanagan.The 36-site dry campground sits at 5,000 feet elevation, just outside Silver Star Mountain Resort and adjacent to Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, placing guests near Canada's second-largest mountain bike park, a network of hiking and XC trails, and a famously colourful alpine village. Average temperatures run approximately 10 degrees cooler than the valley floor, a meaningful difference during Okanagan summers when daytime highs regularly push past 35°C in the valley below.Upper BX Creek Campground is a partnership between SilverStar Mountain Resort and Destination Silver Star, developed as part of DSS's ongoing mandate to grow destination experiences for the Silver Star community."It's the combination of the elevation and the access, which are genuinely rare," said Michael Benedek, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star. "There are plenty of beautiful campgrounds in BC and a lot of really outstanding mountain biking. But a campground where you actually wake up in the alpine, right next to Canada's second-largest bike park, that specific combination doesn't exist anywhere else in the Okanagan. You're not just staying at a campsite. You're in a base camp for one of the best mountain experiences BC has to offer."A gravel path connects the campground directly to Silver Star Village, where campers have access to restaurants and patios, a grocery store (Lord Aberdeen Market),bike rentals and repairs, homemade gelato (Francuccino's Gelato), and Bugaboos for morning coffee and pastries. Spanky's, a legendary local downhill mountain bike shuttle run, is located directly adjacent to the campground. Showers are available in the village. The campground has bear-proof garbage and recycling bins. Guests are reminded that Upper BX is a genuine wildlife habitat.The day-in-the-life case for Upper BX is straightforward: wake up in the trees, walk or ride into the village for breakfast, spend the day on the trails, fuel up on a patio at lunch, wander the Gnome Roam with the kids in the afternoon, and be back at camp in time to watch the evening light come through the mountains. Vernon is 22 kilometres down the road for anyone who wants to add a winery or lake day into the mix."I think you write your own storybook when you camp at Silver Star," said Marissa Blaney, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Destination Silver Star. "The moment you leave the campground, the adventures start. And every dollar that comes back from the campground gets reinvested into making it better, so the more people who discover it, the better the experience gets for everyone."Bookings are required and walk-ins are not accepted. At 36 sites, inventory is limited. All reservations are made through skisilverstar.com. Upper BX accommodates all types of camping including tents, trailers, and motorhomes. Note: The Upper BX Campground does not currently have power, water hookups, or potable water on site. Potable water is available to campers in the village.About Destination Silver StarDestination Silver Star is the destination marketing and management organization for Silver Star, a vibrant mid-mountain village nestled in the Monashee Mountain Range of BC's Okanagan Valley. A not-for-profit, membership-based organization founded in 2020, DSS exists to protect, enhance, and promote the magic of Silver Star by growing the local economy through marketing, media relations, events, research, and destination development. With approximately 1,000 members spanning accommodations, attractions, dining, retail, and homeowners, DSS represents the full community of Silver Star, a mountain destination known for its village charm, 69km of downhill bike trails, 105km of nordic trails, and 3,304 acres of skiable terrain. Learn more at destinationsilverstar.com.Connect with Destination Silver Star on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube with the hashtag #MySilverStar.

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