Mugen Supports Rayls Through Public Chain Mainnet Launch and RLS Token Activation

Mugen Supports Rayls Through Public Chain Mainnet Launch

Rayls has built one of the more institutionally serious networks in the market, and supporting the RLS token launch and the operating posture around it has been a privilege.” — Yaroslav Pshenitsyn

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN , CAYMAN ISLANDS, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mugen , a Web3 consulting firm supporting foundations, funds, DAOs, and operating companies across the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, UAE, and Cyprus, this month marked the launch of the Rayls public chain mainnet and the activation of the RLS token economy, a milestone in Mugen's ongoing engagement with Rayls as its finance and operations partner. Mugen has worked alongside the Rayls team on the RLS token launch and on the financial and operational workstreams that brought the program to mainnet, and continues in that capacity as the network enters its live phase.The Rayls public chain mainnet went live on April 30, 2026, connecting permissioned institutional networks with a public, permissionless chain. The launch activates the network's full token economy. RLS, the native token of the Rayls network, sits at the center of that economy and is used for staking and network alignment, with a structural 50 percent burn of transaction fees across the public and private chains and an additional 10 percent burn of the monthly unlocked foundation supply built in as ongoing deflationary mechanisms. The launch also introduces USDr, the Rayls-native, USD-backed stablecoin used to pay gas, and brings the RLS staking program live in parallel."A mainnet launch is the moment a project moves from a research effort into a live operating program, and the operational, financial, and governance demands shift accordingly," said Yaroslav Pshenitsyn , Founder of Mugen. "Rayls has built one of the more institutionally serious networks in the market, and supporting the RLS token launch and the operating posture around it has been a privilege."Mugen's engagement with Rayls covers token launch execution and the supporting finance and operations infrastructure required around it. The work is scoped to allow the Rayls team to remain focused on protocol development and ecosystem growth while finance, accounting, governance, and program management obligations are carried alongside it. The structure mirrors how Mugen supports other foundation clients moving from pre-launch into a live mainnet phase, where the operational perimeter widens and counterparty, audit, and reporting requirements grow in parallel.The mainnet launch is consistent with the operational profile Mugen looks for in foundation clients. Rayls has formalized tokenomics with measurable supply controls, is preparing the Enygma privacy protocol upgrade for the third quarter of 2026, and has a planned bridge to Ethereum and progression toward DAO governance over the course of the year. Each of these milestones extends the operating perimeter of the foundation, which in turn raises the bar for treasury, compliance, and program management discipline."Tokens are launched in days, but the operating program around them runs for years," added Pshenitsyn. "Our role is to make sure the foundation infrastructure can carry the network through every phase that follows mainnet, not just the moment of launch."About MugenMugen is a Web3 consulting firm supporting foundations, funds, DAOs, and operating companies as they establish and scale their operations across the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, UAE, and Cyprus. The firm provides finance, operations, growth, and security services, including foundation and entity structuring, treasury management, governance and compliance, project and operations management, tokenomics strategy, ecosystem and growth strategy, and cybersecurity. Mugen is headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman.For more information, visit mugen.ky.Media Contact: Mugen Public Relations press@mugen.kyAbout RaylsRayls is a public-permissioned, hybrid blockchain purpose-built for banks and financial institutions to operate onchain while meeting regulatory, privacy, and operational requirements. Through Enygma, its quantum-safe privacy framework protocol, native governance controls, and Privacy Node technology, Rayls enables compliant interaction between TradFi systems and DeFi. By securely linking institutional workflows to public blockchains, Rayls supports the adoption of stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets. Rayls is focused on expanding onchain finance through institutional participation, enabling broader asset access, deeper liquidity, and a more resilient global financial ecosystem.

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