Mugen Launches Cybersecurity Practice for Web3 Foundations and Token Issuers

Mugen Cayman launches a cybersecurity practice for Web3 foundations & token issuers, addressing OPSEC, SOC monitoring, incident response, & on-chain forensics.

"Operational discipline is what allows a foundation to last beyond a single market cycle," added Pshenitsyn. "Cybersecurity is now a core part of that discipline, not an optional extra." ” — Yaroslav Pshenitsyn

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mugen , a Web3 consulting firm supporting foundations, funds, DAOs, and operating companies across the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, UAE, and Cyprus, today announced the launch of a dedicated cybersecurity practice for foundations, token issuers, and operating companies. The new service line extends Mugen's operational offering into defensive cyber and incident response capabilities purpose-built for decentralized organizations.The practice addresses a category of risk that has grown materially as foundations expand in treasury size and operational complexity. Signing key compromise, social engineering targeting councils and signatories, and attacks on treasury infrastructure are widely reported among the leading causes of loss across the Web3 sector. The new offering is structured to sit alongside Mugen's existing treasury, governance, and compliance services."Foundations are now custodians of significant treasuries and sensitive governance processes, but most operate without the security posture of a comparably sized traditional organization," said Yaroslav Pshenitsyn , Founder of Mugen. "Clients have asked for a practical, operator-level response to that gap, and the new practice is our answer."The Mugen cybersecurity practice covers a defined set of defensive and incident response capabilities tailored to the operational realities of Web3 foundations and DevCos. Services include operational security (OPSEC) reviews covering secrets management, secure environment configuration, and systems hardening; managed monitoring and a security operations center (SOC) providing real-time threat detection, alerting, and response; incident response playbooks developed specifically for foundation and DevCo structures, supported by tabletop exercises and recurring readiness drills; routine vulnerability scanning and managed business networking infrastructure; structured penetration testing to assess and strengthen client defenses; and blockchain forensics and on-chain asset tracing in support of treasury oversight and fund recovery matters.The launch reflects a broader shift in Web3 operating requirements . As foundations professionalize, counterparties, auditors, and institutional partners are increasingly treating cybersecurity maturity as a baseline expectation rather than an enhancement. Mugen's new practice is designed to close the gap between the security posture foundations need and the posture most currently have."Operational discipline is what allows a foundation to last beyond a single market cycle," added Pshenitsyn. "Cybersecurity is now a core part of that discipline, not an optional extra."— About MugenMugen is a Web3 consulting firm supporting foundations, funds, DAOs, and operating companies as they establish and scale their operations across the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, UAE, and Cyprus. The firm provides finance, operations, growth, and security services, including foundation and entity structuring, treasury management, governance and compliance, project and operations management, tokenomics strategy, ecosystem and growth strategy, and cybersecurity. Mugen is headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman.For more information, visit mugen.ky.Media Contact: Mugen Public Relations press@mugen.ky

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