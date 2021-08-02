WOWebsites.com Signs The VernaMyers Company
WOWebsites.com signs The VernaMyers Company, a Thought-Leader in Diversity and InclusionMETRO DC, WASHINGTON DC , USA , August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Metro DC]: WOWebsites.com announced it had signed The VernaMyers Company (TVMC) as their client for Web Design and SEO.
“We are so proud to be building and optimizing the website of The VernaMyers Company, a thought leader in Diversity, Inclusion Strategist and Cultural Change Catalyst." Says, Ms. Fevi Yu, Founder of WOWebsites. "No other individual has been such a force for good as Verna so we are so proud to assist in her online legacy and make sure that current and future generations can learn and use her strategies in ensuring workplace inclusion and fairness.”
"WOWebsites has an incredible team. We had a rather tedious project that required a lot of hand-holding and revisions to get us and our messaging in the right space. The team was able to help us identify the best keywords to help position our services within a very competitive space and then guide us in curating the appropriate path for the look and feel of our site. said Jennifer Simpson, Head of Operations for the VernaMyers Company. She went on to say, "The team at WOWebsites is truly knowledgeable and easy to work with. I highly recommend!"
About WOWebsites.com: WOWebsites is an SEO Company with offices in Metro DC / Northern VA. WOWebsites is known for creating the Basic Website Package: The only Web Package with Technical SEO integration for no additional cost. Thus development process ensures high online visibility on the Search Engines as soon as websites are launched.
About The VernaMyers Company: Verna Myers is a Harvard-trained lawyer, author of several distinguished books in Diversity and Inclusion. The VernaMyers Company Training Courses aim to eradicate barriers based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and other differences. Verna Myers is nationally recognized as an expert on diversity and inclusion within law firms, law departments, and law schools. Her primary objectives in the Training Series are to create inclusive environments, as well as improving recruitment, retention, and advancement of underrepresented groups.
