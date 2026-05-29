Saw.com Launches SMS Text Notifications for Real-Time Domain Transaction Updates

Real-Time transaction updates via text SMS Saw.com Sms update feature

Domain deals are like fundraising, Speed and momentum matter. The first person to move usually wins. SMS gives everyone that edge.” — Jeffrey Gabriel

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saw.com launched SMS notifications for domain deals. This matters because domain acquisitions are dying in your email inbox. Here's how it actually goes: You submit an offer. You want a response in minutes. The seller gets an email notification. They see it later. Maybe hours later. They send a counteroffer.You're focused on your business. You don't see it until the next day. By then the seller's moved on to another buyer. Dead deal. Nobody failed. Email just killed it. This happens constantly."Founders were losing deals because they didn't see the negotiation happening in real time," said Jeffrey Gabriel, founder and CEO of Saw.com. "A seller sends a counteroffer. You're focused on your business. You miss the window. Deal stalls. We were watching this over and over." SMS fixes it.A text lands on your phone immediately. You see it. You respond. The other side responds instantly. Momentum stays alive. Deals close. The feature covers the whole lifecycle.Offer submitted? Text. Counteroffer? Text. Due diligence cleared? Text. Ready to sign escrow? Text. Users choose what they want to see. No spam. No noise. Just the information that actually matters.The impact is measurable. Deals that took three days to close now close in hours. Negotiation cycles compressed from weeks to days. Sellers stay engaged. Buyers stay focused. Everyone knows what's happening as it happens.This is infrastructure modernization. Email worked when deals were slow and stakes were small. But premium domains sell for hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions. That scale of capital moving through the market deserves better tools. SMS is the first step.All Saw.com users can enable notifications now. Existing clients toggle it in account settings.

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