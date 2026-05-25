Saw.com Surpasses $100M in Domain Sales

Saw.com surpassing $100 Million sales

The market hasn't changed. Founders' priorities shifted They used to ask 'Can I get a domain?' Now they ask 'What's the cost of not having the right domain?' That question changes everything” — Jeffrey Gabriel

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saw.com has surpassed $100 million in domain acquisitions. But here's what actually matters: founders have stopped picking whatever .com is left and started treating domains like the business asset they've always been.Five years ago, acquiring a premium domain meant either getting incredibly lucky or spending weeks emailing an owner who wouldn't respond. Most founders did neither. They settled with an .io or .co. Adding "labs" to the product name. Your domain happened by accident, not by strategy. Now the best founders are buying them intentionally. Stripe secured stripe.com before launch. Figma paid for figma.com. Not because they had extra money lying around, but because they understood something: your domain is part of your moat. It's how customers remember you. It's how investors remember you. Getting it right compounds everything."What shifted is how founders think about domains," said Jeffrey Gabriel, founder and CEO of Saw.com. "It's no longer a technical checkbox. A founder closes a Series B and the first thing they want to do is acquire the domain that actually matches their product. They get it: a great domain makes everything else easier."Saw.com's job is handling the part that stops domains from getting acquired. Domain owners are hard to find (most hide behind privacy services). When you do reach them, they don't respond or want unrealistic prices. Negotiation goes nowhere. Most founders just give up. The deals happening across the market reveal something important: domain acquisition isn't a startup problem or an enterprise problem. It's a company problem. Pre-seed founders allocating their first real budget. Series A companies moving into new markets. Enterprises buying defensively. Everyone needs the right domain. The only question is when they'll decide it's worth paying for.

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