Saw.com Reaches 2,050 Domain Transactions

Saw.com closing it's 2,050th domain transaction

Behind every transaction is a founder who stopped accepting compromise They decided the cost of the right domain was less than the cost of living with the wrong one.” — Jeffrey Gabriel

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saw.com just closed its 2,050th domain transaction. That number doesn't sound like much until you realize what it means: 2,050 founders and executives decided acquiring a specific domain was worth doing. Here's the pattern: most founders don't even try. They search for the domain. It's taken. They don't ask who owns it or whether it's for sale.They just move to the next option like Trybrand.com. Brandhq.com. Whatever .io or .co is left. They assume if the domain is registered, it's untouchable. So they settle for second best.Then 2,050 founders decided not to accept that. "What we learned from 2,000+ deals is that founders underestimate how much their domain affects everything," said Jeffrey Gabriel, founder and CEO of Saw.com. "Your domain shapes brand recall. It changes how people find you. It impacts every pitch, every customer conversation, every piece of marketing. Getting it right compounds. Getting it wrong compounds harder." The diversity of those 2,050 transactions tells the real story.A pre-seed founder protecting their identity before launch. A Series A company pivoting to a new market and securing domain coverage. An enterprise buying defensively so competitors can't own their category extensions. A domain investor finally finds the buyer they've been waiting for. Different deals. Same realization: this matters. Saw.com's model is simple because the problem is simple. Track down the actual owner (they hide behind privacy registrars). Open the conversation Negotiate directly. Handle the paperwork and escrow. Close the deal. That's it, Saw.com operates across every industry: tech, finance, healthcare, real estate, e-commerce, consumer goods, and others. The deals range from five figures to multi-millions.That range proves what's actually true: domains aren't niche. They're infrastructure. Every serious company eventually needs a premium domain.

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