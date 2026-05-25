PU Prime joined Traders Fair Thailand 2026

PU Prime successfully concluded its high-impact participation at Traders Fair Thailand, held on May 23, 2026, at the prestigious ICONSIAM Bangkok.

PU Prime successfully concluded its high-impact participation at Traders Fair Thailand, held on May 23, 2026, at the prestigious ICONSIAM Bangkok.

BANGKOK , THAILAND, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PU Prime , a global multi-licensed online brokerage, successfully concluded its high-impact participation at Traders Fair Thailand, held on May 23, 2026, at the prestigious ICONSIAM Bangkok. The event served as an opportunity to engage with a diverse audience, including traders, brokers, IBs, and fintech innovators.Centred on the theme “Move with Clarity,” PU Prime showcased its commitment to providing traders with the precision and transparency needed in today’s complex financial environment. During the on-ground engagement, the team introduced a mini activation, “The Gacha Drop,” a customised Gachapon experience that became a key driver of booth traffic and social media buzz.“Traders Fair Thailand provided a valuable opportunity for us to connect with a diverse trading community, from experienced investors to new market participants,” said Ms Phakkaporn Pirachat, Country Manager of PU Prime Thailand. “Beyond showcasing our services, the event allowed us to better understand what traders in Thailand are looking for today, particularly stability, long-term trading conditions, and stronger broker support. We appreciate the warm response from visitors and look forward to continuing our engagement with the Thailand trading community in the future,” she added.This engagement initiative provided an opportunity for the company to highlight its service offerings while offering participants exclusive brand-related rewards, including AFA-themed merchandise and trading coupons.The successful conclusion of Traders Fair Thailand 2026 marks a significant step in the company’s continued expansion and brand positioning in Southeast Asia. By fostering direct connections with the local investment community and demonstrating a clear vision for the future of brokerage services, the firm has further strengthened its reputation as a reliable partner for traders.About PU PrimeFounded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech group and a multi-asset CFD brokerage brand operating through various licensed entities across multiple jurisdictions. Today, the group offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, the PU Prime group provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.For media enquiries, please contact: media@puprime.com

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