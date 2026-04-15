PU Prime Receives Three Honours at the International Business Magazine Awards 2026

PU Prime has won three prestigious awards at the International Business Magazine Awards 2026.

EBENE, MAURITIUS, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PU Prime , a global multi-licensed online brokerage, is pleased to announce that it has been recognised with three prestigious titles at the International Business Magazine Awards 2026. These accolades highlight the company’s commitment to providing a superior trading environment and innovative financial solutions to its global clientele.The firm was honoured with the following awards:1. Best Copy Trading Platform Global 20262. Best Trading Education Experience Global 20263. Best Client Experience in Financial Services Global 2026International Business Magazine, a UAE-based online publishing platform with a subscriber base of more than 50,000, recognises businesses that demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation across various industries. The publication delivers the latest financial news while promoting forward-thinking solutions within the industry.These awards reflect PU Prime’s well-rounded excellence across its trading ecosystem from offering a reliable and user-friendly copy trading platform, to delivering comprehensive and accessible trading education, and maintaining a strong commitment to exceptional client experience through responsive, client-focused services."We are honoured to receive this recognition from International Business Magazine. Winning across three distinct categories, copy trading, education, and client experience validates our holistic approach to supporting our users at every stage of their trading journey,” said Mr. Daniel Bruce, Managing Director at PU Prime.About PU PrimeFounded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

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