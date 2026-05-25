Xerafy and NXP Expand RAIN RFID Capabilities for Manufacturing Traceability with UCODE 9xm-Enabled Tags

Xerafy's NXP U9xm Industrial User Memory RFID Tags Xerafy Industrial RFID Tags - Micro Industrial for Automotive Parts Manufacturing

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy today announced the expansion of its industrial RAIN RFID portfolio with the integration of NXP®Semiconductors’ UCODE®9xm platform, enabling higher memory capacity and improved RF performance for manufacturing traceability. The upgrade addresses increasing demand for reliable item-level identification and structured data capture across production, as manufacturers move toward data-driven operations and mobilize for Digital Product Passport (DPP) requirements.Advancing Data-Driven Manufacturing with Reliable RFID PerformanceManufacturing standards such as VDA in automotive are accelerating RFID adoption across production environments. This shift is increasing the requirement for consistent identification, reliable read performance, and structured, usable data capture at the asset level.RFID systems are expected to deliver stable read performance in real production conditions, and structured, usable data at the item level across processes.Closing Data Gaps in Production and Lifecycle TrackingDespite broader adoption, many RFID deployments in manufacturing continue to face performance limitations in metal-heavy and high-density environments. These constraints lead to inconsistent reads, manual interventions, and gaps in process visibility and traceability.At the same time, regulatory and industry initiatives such as Digital Product Passports (DPP) are increasing the requirement for reliable asset-level data throughout the product lifecycle. This places additional demands on both read consistency and data integrity across systems.Xerafy and NXP Strengthen RFID Data Capture and System IntegrationXerafy’s user-memory RAIN RFID tags are widely deployed in automotive and industrial manufacturing environments, supporting process control and traceability at scale.By integrating the NXP UCODE 9xm, Xerafy strengthens both RF performance (utilizing UCODE 9xm’s -24dBm read sensitivity)and the data layer of RAIN RFID systems, enabling structured asset-level data capture across enterprise systems. The platform provides expanded user memory with flexible user configurable memory banks for storing asset-level information enabling multiple use cases from a single tag design. and improved sensitivity for more consistent reads in real production conditions. This allows manufacturers to capture, store, and access structured data across multiple stages of production without changing existing infrastructure.“RAIN RFID is increasingly becoming a foundation for process control and traceability in advanced manufacturing environments. To support this shift, UCODE 9xm delivers the combination of reliable read performance and flexible user memory needed for consistent data capture at the asset level. Working with Xerafy, we’re helping manufacturers close data gaps and scale RAIN RFID across production and supply chains ” —Ralf Kodritsch, Sr. Director, General Manager of UCODE Solutions, NXP Semiconductors“Manufacturing RFID is moving beyond identification and becoming a tool for process control, traceability, and product history across production,”said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy. “That shift requires both reliable read performance in real factory conditions and stronger support for structured data throughout the lifecycle. With NXP’s UCODE 9xm, we are helping manufacturers scale that transition.”User-Memory RFID Portfolio for Serialization and Process TraceabilityXerafy has upgraded its industrial RAIN RFID portfolio with the NXP UCODE 9xm platform to support higher data capacity and more consistent performance in manufacturing environments. Solution integrity comes from confidence in the data, and with UCODE 9xm’s memory safeguard functionality, a bit of failure can be detected and corrected. The portfolio includes: MICRO Industrial, MICRO Paint Shop, MICRO Autoclave, XS Dot, XS Wedge, and NANO Plus, all designed for deployment in metal-heavy and high-density production conditions.With expanded user memory and improved RF sensitivity, these tags enable manufacturers to implement item-level serialization and maintain structured data across production and supply chain processes. This supports accurate work-in-progress tracking in complex production flows, while maintaining data continuity across multiple processing stages.The upgraded tags are engineered to deliver stable read performance without requiring changes to existing RFID infrastructure or production workflows. This allows manufacturers to scale traceability systems more efficiently, supporting applications such as automotive production tracking, process control, and end-to-end asset identification.Combining Application Expertise with Advanced RAIN RFID IC TechnologyThe integration reflects a combined approach between Xerafy and NXP, aligning application-specific tag design with IC-level innovation to meet manufacturing requirements. Xerafy focuses on delivering consistent tag performance in real production environments, while NXP provides the semiconductor platform that enables higher sensitivity and expanded data capability.Together: enabling data-driven manufacturing with RAIN RFID.AvailabilityThe NXP UCODE 9xm-enabled user memory RFID tags are available now. For product specifications, samples, or deployment inquiries, please contact Xerafy or your local representative.About XerafyXerafy is the engineering leader in RAIN RFID tagging solutions for mission-critical and industrial applications. A member of the RAIN Alliance, Xerafy develops rugged, high-performance RFID tags and labels trusted across aerospace, healthcare, oil & gas, manufacturing, and logistics.

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