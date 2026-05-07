Xerafy Wins NAUMD Innovation Award for TEX Roll, Introducing Print-Ready RAIN RFID Tagging for Uniform Manufacturing

Xerafy TEX Roll RFID Laundry Tag Won Innovation Award at NAUMD Convention Xerafy Printable TEX Roll RFID Laundry Tag Won Innovation Award at NAUMD Xerafy Printable TEX TRAK Laundry RFID Tag on Roll

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy has won the NAUMD Innovation Award for its TEX Roll, recognizing a new print-ready RAIN RFID format that enables uniform manufacturers and textile service providers to print and encode RFID laundry tags on demand.The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) represents a broad network of uniform manufacturers, distributors, and service providers across North America, recognizing innovation that advances the design, production, and management of uniforms.Recognizing a New Approach to RFID DeploymentThe Xerafy TEX Roll was recognized for introducing a print-ready RFID laundry tag format that simplifies how RFID is deployed in textile operations.Unlike traditional RFID laundry tags that are pre-encoded and supplied in bulk, TEX Roll enables on-demand printing and encoding directly within garment production workflows. By removing lead times, minimum order constraints, and pre-processing steps, RFID tagging becomes an integrated part of uniform manufacturing and textile operations rather than a separate upstream process.Solving Deployment Bottlenecks in Textile OperationsUniform manufacturers and laundry operators continue to face challenges when scaling RFID. Pre-encoded tags introduce long lead times, while centralized encoding slows down operations and limits flexibility. Manual tag preparation further restricts automation, and many solutions remain difficult to integrate into production lines.These constraints delay deployment and prevent RFID from being fully integrated into high-volume textile workflows.TEX Roll: RFID at the Point of ProductionThe Xerafy TEX Roll introduces a production-ready solution:Print-ready RAIN RFID laundry tags in roll formatOn-demand printing and encoding using Zebra, TSC, and SATO printersCompatibility with automated attachment systems (e.g., TEXPA)In-line tagging during garment manufacturingBy enabling RFID at the point of production, TEX Roll allows uniform manufacturers to tag garments as part of their standard workflow, without additional handling steps.Proven Impact on Textile OperationsWhen RFID is deployed effectively, textile operators can significantly improve operational performance. Typical outcomes include reducing textile loss from around 15% to below 3%, accelerating deployment through on-demand tag printing, and improving cost control by eliminating excess inventory and over-ordering.Standardized and automated processes also ensure consistent quality, allowing operations to scale RFID on demand, on budget, and on quality.Xerafy’s approach to RFID textile inventory control focuses on making deployment simple, scalable, and cost-effective. By offering a standardized tag portfolio compatible with existing RFID systems and workflows, Xerafy enables customers to adopt RFID without complex system changes.With flexible deployment options and engineering support tailored to real-world industrial laundry environments, customers can implement solutions incrementally and scale with confidence.“This award validates Xerafy’s approach to making RFID easier to deploy at production scale,” said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy. “With TEX Roll, we are enabling uniform manufacturers and textile operators to integrate RFID directly into their workflows, eliminating delays, reducing complexity, and accelerating adoption.”AvailabilityThe Xerafy TEX Roll is available for pilot and deployment.To accelerate implementation, Xerafy offers an RFID Enablement Kit for textile tracking, combining TEX Roll tags with compatible printers and readers to support rapid setup and on-site deployment.The kit enables uniform manufacturers and textile operators to test, print, encode, and deploy RFID tags within real production and laundry workflows, helping teams get started quickly and understand how to implement RFID, encode tags, and reduce textile loss.About XerafyXerafy specializes in advanced RFID tagging solutions for textile inventory control. A member of the TRSA, NAUMD, and the RAIN RFID Alliance, Xerafy delivers cost-effective, field-proven, and customizable RFID tags built for industrial laundry, healthcare, hospitality, and textile rental services. With engineering-led product design and a commitment to open, scalable systems, Xerafy helps operators reduce losses, automate workflows, and grow without vendor lock-in.

Xerafy Printable TEX Roll Laundry RFID Tag Won Innovation Award at NAUMD

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