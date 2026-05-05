Xerafy Announces XPLORER Screw Availability for OCTG and Tubular Lifecycle Tracking

Xerafy RFID Tag XPLORER Screw

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy today announced the availability of the XPLORER Screw, an embeddable, in-metal RFID tag engineered for OCTG and tubular assets requiring secure, field-serviceable identification.The XPLORER Screw supports lifecycle tracking programs across field operations, inspection workflows, and harsh industrial service environments. Its threaded, in-metal design provides a protected identification point for tubular assets exposed to repeated handling, abrasion, heat, transportation, inspection, and service cycles.Field-Serviceable Embedded Identification for Tubular AssetsThe XPLORER Screw uses a standard M24 threaded mount to install directly into the asset body, enabling a secure and removable identification point that supports inspection, removal, replacement, and field servicing.This embedded configuration enables consistent identity capture for OCTG tubulars, casing, tubing, workover assemblies, and process piping, supporting lifecycle tracking across:yard management and tallyingfield deployment and rotationinspection and testingrefurbishment and recertificationasset integrity programsBy integrating identification into the asset itself, operators and service companies can maintain reliable traceability from manufacturing and commissioning through service, inspection, and retirement.Supporting OCTG and Harsh Industrial OperationsThe XPLORER Screw is positioned for OCTG and tubular asset tracking programs where embedded, removable identification is required to support lifecycle visibility in high-temperature and harsh industrial service environments.Designed for OCTG tubulars and harsh industrial assets across field operations, inspection workflows, and process environments, the XPLORER Screw delivers up to 5 meters of read range when embedded in steel.Applications include workover operations, pipe yards, inspection programs, LNG infrastructure, petrochemical facilities, mining operations, dredging pipelines, and industrial piping systems.Third-Generation XPLORER PlatformThe XPLORER Screw extends the XPLORER platform first introduced in 2017, representing the third generation of mechanically integrated identification for tubular assets.The product was developed through co-development with oilfield service providers, tubular specialists, and advanced materials partners to address real operating constraints, including mechanical loading, material compatibility, heat exposure, chemical contact, and long service cycles.“Oilfield operations require identification that performs under real conditions: handling, abrasion, heat, fluids, and repeated service cycles,” said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy. “The XPLORER Screw enables lifecycle visibility where it matters, directly on the asset, while supporting inspection and replacement in the field.”Advancing Oil & Gas Digitalization Through EngineeringThe XPLORER Screw supports the shift from basic asset tracking to controlled lifecycle management, enabling operators and service companies to maintain reliable asset identity across field deployment, inspection, refurbishment, recertification, and fleet rotation.By combining embedded identification with mechanical integration, the XPLORER Screw supports:lifecycle managementasset integrity and condition-based planninginspection and recertification workflowsdigitalization initiativesoperational consistency across fleetsThe availability of the XPLORER Screw reinforces Xerafy’s position as a leader in rugged RFID engineering for Oil & Gas, advancing the role of RFID from a traditional supply chain technology into a practical engineering solution for operators, service companies, EPCs, tubular OEMs, and industrial asset owners.AvailabilitySamples of the XPLORER Screw are available now, individually and as part of the Xerafy Oil & Gas Test Pack.Xerafy provides technical support for product qualification, installation validation, and the development of integration best practices for OCTG and tubular asset tracking programs.The XPLORER Screw will be presented to select customers during OTC week in Houston and at industry events throughout 2026.

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