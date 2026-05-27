Pre-Orders Open May 27: KILL la KILL Ryuko Matoi vs Satsuki Kiryuin Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline KILL la KILL Ryuko Matoi vs Satsuki Kiryuin Front Size LED Illumination Logo Acrylic Block

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Ryuko Matoi vs Satsuki Kiryuin from "KILL la KILL." Pre-orders May 27, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "KILL la KILL," the academy battle anime created by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima, joins the Ultimate Premium Masterline series with "Ryuko Matoi vs Satsuki Kiryuin."Inspired by the package illustration for "KILL la KILL - IF," this 1/4 scale statue recreates the confrontation between the two characters. Satsuki Kiryuin launches into the air with Bakuzan drawn, while Ryuko Matoi counters with her Scissor Blade in Bucchigiri Mode. The composition follows the diagonal structure of the original illustration, with added background elements and effects to enhance the sense of motion and depth.Facial expressions, costume details, and weapon textures are carefully sculpted and painted to reflect the characters’ appearance in the series. Kamui Junketsu features a pearl finish, while Kamui Senketsu combines deep blue tones with vivid crimson accents. The contrast between the metallic textures of Bakuzan and the Scissor Blade is also rendered throughout the piece.The specially designed base is inspired by Honnouji Academy, with debris and Cross Flash effects incorporated into the scene. A large cross-shaped structure positioned behind the characters contains a built-in LED unit that illuminates the display.The Bonus Version also includes an acrylic name block with a floating-style design and typography inspired by the series logo.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline KILL la KILL Ryuko Matoi vs Satsuki Kiryuin Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1499Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: December 2027Scale: 1/4H: 62cm W: 45cm D: 33cmH: 6.5cm W: 10cm (Logo Acrylic Block)Weight: Approx. 12.4 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・KILL la KILL-Themed Base with LED Illumination・Logo Acrylic Block [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Painter: 920-3Copyright:©TRIGGER, Kazuki Nakashima/Kill la Kill PartnershipFor more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Premium Masterline KILL la KILL Ryuko Matoi vs Satsuki Kiryuin Product PV

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