Pre-Orders Open May 15: STREET FIGHTER 6 Chun-Li Statue

Premium Masterline STREET FIGHTER 6 Chun-Li Front Swappable Parts LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Chun-Li from "STREET FIGHTER 6." Pre-orders May 15, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From "Street Fighter 6," Chun-Li joins the Premium Masterline lineup as a 1/4 scale statue.This statue is based on Chun-Li’s appearance in "Street Fighter 6," depicting her at a mature stage both as a person and as a martial artist. Her facial features reflect her experience, while her strong legs and signature kicking form are carefully sculpted. The movement of her qipao is also designed to suggest lightness and motion.The base is inspired by the Chinatown district of Metro City, featuring vermilion railings and patterned stone pavement. Details such as graffiti on the shutter and blue LED illumination reflect elements seen in the game.An alternate head with a more focused expression can be swapped in. An additional lower body posed on one leg, inspired by the activation of Soten Ranka, is also included. The statue can be displayed in combination with the splashing Effect Wall for a more dynamic presentation.The Ultimate Bonus Version includes a character graffiti stand, designed to reflect the hip-hop-inspired visual style of the game.Product Name:Premium Masterline STREET FIGHTER 6 Chun-Li Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1599Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: Janurary 2028Scale: 1/4H: 59cm W: 43cm D: 34cmH: 69cm W: 44cm D: 43cm (with Effect Wall)H: 12cm W: 9cm D: 4cm (Chun-Li Graffiti Logo Stand)Weight: Approx. 13.25 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Street Fighter 6 Themed Base (with LED Illumination)・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Standard, Focused)・Two (2) Swappable Lower Bodies (Both-Feet Stance, One-Leg Stance)・One (1) Head Stand・One (1) Effect Wall・One (1) Chun-Li Graffiti Logo Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©CAPCOMFor more details, visit our online store

Premium Masterline STREET FIGHTER 6 Chun-Li Product PV

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