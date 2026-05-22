Pre-Orders Open May 22: Ellie, Joel and Bloater Statues from The Last of Us Part I.

Real Elite Masterline The Last of Us Part I Ellie, Joel and Bloater Ellie Joel Bloater Display Image

Prime 1 Studio announces statues: Ellie, Joel and Bloater Statues from The Last of Us Part I. Pre-orders May 22, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set against the backdrop of a post-pandemic United States, "The Last of Us Part I" explores the very core of humanity through its journey. From this action adventure by Naughty Dog, Prime 1 Studio presents Ellie, Joel, and the Bloater in statue form.Inspired by the climax of Chapter 4, “Bill’s Town,” these 1/4 scale statues recreate the intense battle inside the school gymnasium, where Joel and Ellie encounter the Bloater after escaping a horde of Clickers and Runners. Each statue captures the atmosphere of the scene through detailed sculpting, paintwork, and realistic posing unique to the Real Elite Masterline series.Each statue includes additional swappable parts, while the Bonus Version also comes with exclusive bonus parts.1. Real Elite Masterline The Last of Us Part I Ellie Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,099Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: January 2028Scale: 1/4H: 46cm W: 28cm D: 34cm (with Hunting Rifle)H: 46cm W: 26cm D: 35cm (with Bare Hands)Weight: Approx. 8.24 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Last of Us Part I-themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Serious)・Two (2) Swappable Arm Sets (Hunting Rifle, Bare Hands)・One (1) Swappable Head (Fearful) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:© 2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark” and “PlayStation” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. THE LAST OF US is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and Developed by Naughty Dog LLC.2. Real Elite Masterline The Last of Us Part I Joel Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,399Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: February 2028Scale: 1/4H: 52cm W: 43cm D: 36cm (Head: Tilted, Arm Set: Low Ready)H: 52cm W: 44cm D: 36cm (Head: Tilted, Arm Set: Shooting Stance)H: 53cm W: 43cm D: 36cm (Head: Forward-facing, Arm Set: Low Ready)H: 53cm W: 44cm D: 36cm (Head: Forward-facing, Arm Set: Shooting Stance)Weight: Approx. 8.9 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Last of Us Part I-themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Tilted)・Two (2) Swappable Arm Sets (Low Ready, Shooting Stance)・One (1) Swappable Head (Forward-facing) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:© 2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark” and “PlayStation” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. THE LAST OF US is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and Developed by Naughty Dog LLC.3. Real Elite Masterline The Last of Us Part I Bloater Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2,399Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: March 2028Scale: 1/4H: 60cm W: 40cm D: 52cm (with Normal Head)H: 60cm W: 56cm D: 69cm (with Normal Head and Door Backdrop)H: 65cm W: 40cm D: 52cm (with Damaged Head)H: 65cm W: 56cm D: 69cm (with Damaged Head and Door Backdrop)Weight: Approx. 35.85 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Last of Us Part I-themed Base・Door Backdrop with LED Illumination・One (1) Swappable Head (Normal)・One (1) Swappable Head (Damaged) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:© 2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark” and “PlayStation” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. THE LAST OF US is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and Developed by Naughty Dog LLC.For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline The Last of Us Part I Ellie Product PV

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