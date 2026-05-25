Captain’s Eye Secures Major Deployment Across More Than 100 Pacific Basin Vessels

Deployment by a leading global shipowner reinforces the value of continuous onboard visibility

Pacific Basin’s decision to deploy Captain’s Eye across its fleet reflects a practical and forward-looking approach to risk management” — Uri Ben Dor, Co-Founder and CEO of Captain’s Eye

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain’s Eye , the maritime AI company providing real-time visual intelligence for safety, security, and operational risk management, today announced a fleet-wide deployment with Pacific Basin, one of the world’s leading owners and operators of modern Handysize and Supramax dry bulk ships, across more than 100 vessels.This deployment marks a significant commercial milestone for Captain’s Eye and reflects growing recognition of the value of continuous onboard visibility in strengthening maritime safety, operational performance, and risk management.Traditional oversight tools remain essential, but many operational risks develop between audits, inspections, and formal reporting cycles - through overlooked anomalies, procedural drift, missed routines, or early warning signs that remain unnoticed until escalation.By transforming onboard video into real-time operational intelligence, Captain’s Eye helps shipowners identify unsafe acts, unsafe conditions, and other operational gaps at an early stage - providing continuous visibility rather than periodic snapshots, enabling earlier intervention, stronger fleet oversight, and more efficient operations. Uri Ben Dor , Co-Founder and CEO of Captain’s Eye, said: "Pacific Basin’s decision to deploy Captain’s Eye across its fleet reflects a practical and forward-looking approach to risk management. In modern fleets, many operational risks develop between audits, inspections, and formal reporting cycles. Continuous visibility helps close that gap by making early indicators visible sooner, allowing crews and shore teams to act earlier."Captain’s Eye will meet shipowners, operators, and maritime stakeholders at Posidonia 2026 in Athens.***About Captain’s EyeFounded in 2020, Captain’s Eye provides AI-powered visual intelligence solutions for maritime safety, security, and operational risk management. The company’s platform enables shipowners to convert existing onboard video systems into a continuous source of real-time operational insight, helping detect anomalies early, improve response times, and strengthen fleet-wide oversight. Captain’s Eye serves leading global maritime customers and has demonstrated measurable ROI through risk reduction, operational efficiency, and prevention-driven decision-making.Website: https://www.captain-eye.com

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