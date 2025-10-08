Captain’s Eye and Eastern Pacific Shipping Mark 100th System Installation Across Global Fleet, Advancing Maritime Safety

Adopted by leading fleets worldwide, Captain’s Eye continues its rapid global expansion

Reaching 100 installed systems within EPS’ fleet demonstrates the industry’s confidence in our technology and reaffirms our mission to make maritime safety more proactive, reliable, and efficient.” — Uri Ben Dor, CEO of Captain’s Eye

SINGAPORE, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain’s Eye , a leader in AI-powered maritime safety solutions, proudly announces the installation of its 100th system across Eastern Pacific Shipping’s (EPS) fleet. As a global leader in the shipping industry and a long-standing champion of safety at sea, EPS’ adoption of the Captain’s Eye system marks a major step forward in enhancing real-time, AI-driven monitoring and risk detection capabilities across its operations.Safety has always been a core value at EPS. With a diversified global fleet, the deployment of Captain's Eye technology on 100 vessels demonstrates EPS’s proactive approach in leveraging advanced technology for comprehensive safety management. The system also features built-in business intelligence (BI) capabilities, empowering management teams to identify operational trends and optimize procedures.Beyond early hazard detection, the system has proven to be effective in reducing operational disruptions by detecting small leakages and potential machinery malfunctions early. "We are honored to have achieved this remarkable milestone in partnership with Eastern Pacific Shipping," said Uri Ben Dor, CEO of Captain's Eye. "Reaching 100 installed systems within EPS’ fleet demonstrates the industry’s confidence in our technology and reaffirms our mission to make maritime safety more proactive, reliable, and efficient. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for safety standards in the shipping industry."Captain's Eye has developed an AI video analytics platform transforming safety standards across maritime and land-based industries. Its system delivers real-time insights through continuous monitoring, enabling the detection of potential hazards such as fire risks and other operational anomalies. Offered as a SaaS solution, it integrates effortlessly into existing systems, ensuring operational continuity while enhancing safety protocols.“At EPS, safety is more than a priority. It is a fundamental value that drives every decision we make. Our partnership with Captain’s Eye is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting our staff, vessels, and cargo through innovation and technology. By integrating AI-driven monitoring and analytics, we are not only enhancing safety standards but also setting a new benchmark for the maritime industry,” said Cyril Ducau, CEO of EPS.***About Captain's EyeCaptain's Eye was founded in 2020 by Capt. Uri Ben Dor and Doron Oizerovich. The company developed a holistic AI-based system that detects unusual events in real-time, thus preventing property, physical, and financial damage that might occur at sea or inland. The system can identify and alert operatives about safety and security issues in all types of vessels, such as smoke and leakages, security breaches, unsafe crew behavior, or anomalies. Its solutions cater to the maritime industry, extending applications to plants and other high-risk sectors.About Eastern Pacific ShippingWith a history spanning over 60 years, Eastern Paciﬁc Shipping Pte. Ltd. (“EPS”) is a leading shipping company committed to the industry's green and technology-driven growth. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 years, EPS is driven by its mission to be the shipping industry's safe and eﬃcient transportation provider of choice. Empowering that mission is a 7,000-strong and growing workforce across the sea and shore. They oversee a versatile ﬂeet of over 300 vessels and 31 million deadweight tons across four core segments of containership, dry bulk, gas and tanker vessels. EPS’ shore team is fully integrated with in-house commercial, ﬁnance, innovation, IT, legal, manning, operations, and technical departments.***For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.