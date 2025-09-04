Captain’s Eye Secures Strategic Investment from Global Maritime Leaders

Backed by maritime leaders, the company is scaling its proven AI safety solution across fleets, ports, and on-land operations, confirming strong market fit

SINGAPORE, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain’s Eye , a technology leader in AI-powered video analytics for maritime safety and risk management, today announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round. The round welcomed strategic investors from across the shipping industry, including EPS (Eastern Pacific Shipping), MOL PLUS (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group), and The Caravel Group, underscoring growing industry-wide recognition of the company’s transformative technology.This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Captain’s Eye’s journey - a clear vote of confidence from global leaders in maritime operations. The three investors own or manage a combined fleet of more than 1,700 vessels, and their support will contribute to the rapid scaling and deployment of AI technology systems worldwide.The participation of such prominent players in global shipping also reflects a broader shift: safety, early risk detection, and operational resilience are now industry imperatives, and the trust in Captain’s Eye’s market-leading technology is growing accordingly.“This round brings more than funding. It brings partners who understand what’s at stake and what’s possible,” said Uri Ben Dor , CEO of Captain’s Eye. “With their backing, we’re accelerating the development of our next-generation solutions and scaling our support for vessels and crews globally, as well as entering new domains like ports and land-based critical facilities.”The company’s technology is already deployed on hundreds of vessels across multiple fleets, providing real-time insights that reduce human error, prevent costly incidents, and give operators a deeper layer of operational visibility.“At EPS, we believe in leveraging technology to enhance safety and operational resilience across our fleet,” said Cyril Ducau, CEO of EPS. “Captain’s Eye has proven to be a game-changer in this space, delivering real-time insights that help prevent incidents before they occur. Our investment reflects our confidence in their team and technology, and our shared commitment to shaping a safer, smarter future for the maritime industry.”“This investment is another step in business collaboration with Captain’s Eye’s”, says the CEO of MOL PLUS, Takuya Sakamoto. “We are truly aligned with Captain’s Eye’s commitment to addressing various safety operation solutions on cargo carriers, and amongst them is addressing “prevention of fire accidents on car carriers," which is one of the most pressing safety issues in the industry. We will continue to support Captain’s Eye together with Partners in the maritime industry.”“We are excited to support Captain’s Eye in its next phase of growth for we believe this technology is a game-changer which holds immense promise for raising safety standards across the industry,” said Angad Banga, COO of The Caravel Group. “By integrating technology into traditional ship management practices, crews and owners alike benefit from real-time insights that reduce risks and improve vessel performance.”***About Captain’s EyeCaptain's Eye was founded in 2020 by Capt. Uri Ben Dor and Doron Oizerovich. The company developed a holistic AI-based system that detects unusual events in real time, helping prevent property, physical, and financial damage that might occur at sea or inland. The system can identify and alert operators to safety and security issues in all types of vessels, such as smoke, leakages, security breaches, unsafe crew behavior, or anomalies. Its solutions serve the maritime industry and extend to ports, plants, and other high-risk sectors.Website: https://www.captain-eye.com About Eastern Pacific ShippingWith a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (“EPS”) is a leading shipping company that is committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 years, EPS is driven by its mission to be the safe and efficient transportation provider of choice to the shipping industry. Empowering that mission is a 7,000 strong and growing workforce across sea and shore. They oversee a versatile fleet of over 300 vessels and 31 million deadweight-tonnes across four core segments of containership, dry bulk, gas and tanker vessels. EPS’s shore team is fully integrated with in-house commercial, finance, innovation, IT, legal, manning, operations, and technical departments.Website: https://www.epshipping.com.sg/ About MOL PLUSMOL PLUS Co., Ltd. is a Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) driving force for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. MOL PLUS invests in a wide range of early - and middle-stage startups around the world, that have the potential to transform the business model of the shipping industry and create new businesses from a medium - to long-term perspective.Website: https://en.molplus.net/ About The Caravel GroupThe Caravel Group, headquartered in Hong Kong and led by the Banga family, is a privately held and globally diversified group with operations across maritime services, dry bulk commodity trading, institutional investment management, and philanthropy. Its maritime division includes Fleet Management Limited, the world’s second-largest third-party ship manager with over 600 vessels under management, and strategic investments, including a major stake in Pacific Basin (HKEX: 2343). Caravel also owns the International Maritime Institute (IMI) in India, reinforcing its commitment to maritime talent development. Through Caravel Asset Management, the Group invests globally across public markets and private equity, while its philanthropic arm, The Caravel Foundation, supports the education and well-being of underprivileged youth across Hong Kong, China, and India.Website: http://www.caravel-group.com ***

