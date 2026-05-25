E-MetroTel achieves certified Oracle Hospitality OPERA PMS integration, supporting guest billing, room status, wake-up services, front desk operations, and hospitality workflow synchronization.

Supporting hospitality workflows including guest billing, room status, wake-up services, and front desk operations across cloud and on-premise deployments.

Certified OPERA integration helps hospitality properties streamline guest services, billing, and front desk workflows across modern hotel environments.” — Brad Ford, Product Management Leader, E-MetroTel

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-MetroTel , a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, today announced it has achieved certified integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA PMS, supporting core hospitality communications workflows including guest billing, room status updates, wake-up services, and front desk operations across cloud and on-premise deployments.The certified integration enables hospitality organizations to connect E-MetroTel communications solutions directly with OPERA PMS using the widely adopted FIAS hospitality interface standard. The integration is designed to support operational continuity across hospitality environments while simplifying communications workflows and improving coordination between property management systems and communications infrastructure.Hospitality organizations rely on close coordination between communications systems and PMS platforms to support day-to-day operations including guest services, room management, billing accuracy, and front desk efficiency. E-MetroTel’s certified OPERA integration helps properties streamline these workflows while maintaining flexibility across existing hospitality environments.Validated capabilities include check-in and check-out synchronization aligned with PMS-driven guest lifecycle events, room status integration with bi-directional updates between communications and PMS environments, wake-up call management, Message Waiting Indicator (MWI) coordination, and call posting support for automated guest billing workflows.The integration also includes validated call posting message structures and parameters aligned with OPERA billing expectations, helping hospitality organizations support accurate and reliable guest billing processes.As part of the certification process, an official OPERA orderable part number has been assigned, and the solution is available for deployment in OPERA-based environments supporting both cloud and on-premise communications deployments.E-MetroTel’s OPERA integration builds on the company’s broader hospitality PMS experience, including successful FIAS-based interoperability with Infor HMS and support for additional hospitality PMS platforms. By leveraging standards-based FIAS connectivity, E-MetroTel communications solutions are designed to integrate with a broad range of hospitality environments while supporting operational flexibility and long-term infrastructure continuity.The certified integration is part of E-MetroTel’s broader hospitality communications strategy focused on helping hospitality organizations modernize communications infrastructure without disruptive rip-and-replace transitions. E-MetroTel solutions support front desk operations, guest services, property-wide communications, enterprise mobility, and unified hospitality workflows across hotels, resorts, and hospitality properties.About E-MetroTelE-MetroTel is a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, delivering private cloud and on-premise unified communications platforms, modern IP endpoints, mobility, collaboration, and AI-assisted capabilities. Designed as a complete, integrated ecosystem, E-MetroTel solutions enable organizations to modernize communications while maintaining control, reliability, security, encryption, and privacy at every layer. Learn more at www.emetrotel.com

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