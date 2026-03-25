E-MetroTel Introduces Infinity 7005D – The Next-Generation Digital Smart Desk Phone

The Infinity 7005D Digital Smart Desk Phone from E-MetroTel, designed to enable seamless Green Migration with support for single-pair wiring, long loop deployments, and enterprise-grade performance.

Enabling Seamless Green Migration and Modernizing Communications with Infrastructure Reuse and Enterprise-Grade Performance

Organizations want to modernize communications without disrupting operations or replacing infrastructure. The 7005D delivers a modern experience with long loop, single-pair support and high-security.” — Ardavan Nawaby, CEO and Founder, E-MetroTel

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-MetroTel, a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, today announced the upcoming release of the Infinity 7005D Digital Smart Desk Phone, a next-generation multi-touch digital phone developed as part of its ongoing Green Migration product strategy.This new device is designed to help organizations modernize their communications infrastructure while maximizing existing investments and minimizing environmental impact. The Infinity 7005D provides a seamless upgrade path for businesses transitioning from analog and digital systems, while enabling the reuse of existing wiring infrastructure, including single-pair wiring.Key benefits include:• Seamless upgrade path from analog and digital phone systems• Extended long loop support (4000+ ft)• Enhanced security capabilities for high-security enterprise environments• Reuse of existing wiring infrastructure (single pair wiring)• Reduced downtime during migrationThe Infinity 7005D is designed to address the challenges organizations face when modernizing existing communications environments.The Infinity 7005D is ideal for organizations currently using systems from Nortel, Panasonic, NEC, Mitel, Alcatel, and Toshiba, that still require reliable enterprise-grade telephony over single-pair wiring for cost optimization and long loop support.E-MetroTel continues to focus on delivering solutions tailored for organizations with the highest levels of security requirements in enterprise telephony, ensuring performance, reliability, and protection across all deployments.Product Highlights:• 5-inch color touchscreen display• 24 programmable buttons• Powered by E-MetroTel DSM16 card• Available in black and whiteAvailability:• Target List Price: $135 USD• Availability: Q1 2027Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to launch.About E-MetroTelE-MetroTel is a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, delivering private cloud and on-premise unified communications platforms, modern IP endpoints, mobility, collaboration, and AI-assisted capabilities. Designed as a complete, integrated ecosystem, E-MetroTel solutions enable organizations to modernize communications while maintaining control, reliability, security, encryption, and privacy at every layer. Learn more at https://www.emetrotel.com

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