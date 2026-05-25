E-MetroTel to Showcase Connected Hospitality Communications Solutions at HITEC 2026

E-MetroTel’s Infinity 7008H Hospitality Console streamlines front desk operations, guest services, and PMS-integrated hospitality workflows.

Featuring the Infinity 7008H Hospitality Console, PMS interoperability, AI-assisted capabilities, and unified communications for modern hospitality operations.

Hospitality organizations need communications solutions that simplify operations, connect teams, and modernize workflows without unnecessary disruption.” — Ardavan Nawaby, CEO and Founder, E-MetroTel

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-MetroTel , a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, today announced it will showcase its connected hospitality communications solutions at HITEC 2026, taking place June 15–18 in San Antonio, Texas. At the event, E-MetroTel will demonstrate modern hospitality communications designed to help hospitality organizations simplify operations, improve staff coordination, and modernize communications infrastructure without disruptive rip-and-replace transitions.E-MetroTel will highlight its hospitality portfolio, including the Infinity 7008H Hospitality Console, PMS integration capabilities, AI-assisted communications, enterprise mobility solutions, and unified communications designed for modern hospitality operations.A featured solution at the show will be the Infinity 7008H Hospitality Console, part of E-MetroTel’s new Infinity 7000 Series Smart Desk Phones, which includes the Infinity 7005H, Infinity 7208, and the upcoming Infinity 7005D digital smart desk phone currently under development. Designed specifically for hospitality environments, the Infinity 7008H delivers a modern front desk communications experience that helps teams manage guest requests, room activity, wake-up calls, and staff communications through a unified and intuitive interface built for fast-paced hospitality operations.As hospitality organizations continue modernizing aging communications environments, many face challenges including disconnected systems, rising maintenance costs, operational complexity, and fragmented workflows across guest services and operational teams. E-MetroTel’s hospitality solutions are designed to help properties modernize communications while maintaining operational continuity and supporting existing infrastructure investments.E-MetroTel will also showcase hospitality integration capabilities, including certified Oracle Hospitality OPERA PMS integration. E-MetroTel solutions additionally support a range of hospitality PMS platforms including Infor, ChoiceADVANTAGE, RoomMaster, FOSSE, and AutoClerk, along with middleware solutions from Comtrol, Precidia, and Telecom Eye. These integrations help hospitality organizations connect communications workflows with existing property management systems to support front desk operations, guest services, room status workflows, and property-wide communications.In addition to hospitality communications and integration solutions, E-MetroTel will preview AI-assisted capabilities designed to support future hospitality workflows and operational communications. These capabilities are focused on improving visibility, responsiveness, and operational efficiency while maintaining flexibility, security, and customer control.E-MetroTel’s hospitality communications solutions support cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models, enabling hospitality organizations to modernize at their own pace while maintaining flexibility, security, and long-term infrastructure control.Attendees visiting Booth 2251 at HITEC 2026 will be able to explore live demonstrations of hospitality communications workflows, front desk operations, PMS integrations, AI-assisted capabilities, and connected hospitality communications solutions.About E-MetroTelE-MetroTel is a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, delivering private cloud and on-premise unified communications platforms, modern IP endpoints, mobility, collaboration, and AI-assisted capabilities. Designed as a complete, integrated ecosystem, E-MetroTel solutions enable organizations to modernize communications while maintaining control, reliability, security, encryption, and privacy at every layer. Learn more at www.emetrotel.com

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