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Green Circle Architectural Salvage Completes Fairfield, CT Sale

Green Circle Auctions Fairfield, CT Architectural Salvage

Special thanks to the homeowners for choosing a responsible approach to house demolition and recognizing the value of architectural salvage.”
— Maria Stanton
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Circle Auctions completed another successful Architectural Salvage sale —this time at a Fairfield, CT property.

The numbers tell the story:

• 1 satisfied homeowner
• 90 successful buyers
• 180+ items sold
• ~35 tons of material diverted from the landfill

Every project like this is a reminder of how much value still exists in quality home materials — from doors and cabinetry to fixtures, appliances and landscaping.

Special thanks to the homeowners for choosing a responsible approach to house demolition and recognizing the value of architectural salvage. Every reclaimed door, beam, fixture, and piece of history saved makes a difference.

Green Circle Auctions specializes in architectural salvage—reclaiming luxury, redefining sustainability, and giving premium materials a second life through thoughtful reuse.

Learn more: www.greencircleauctions.com

#ArchitecturalSalvage #Deconstruction #ResponsibleDemolition #Sustainability

Greg Stanton
Green Circle Architectural Salvage
203-667-1747
gstanton@greencircleauctions.com
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Custom Crafted Kitchen - Architectural Salvage - Fairfield, CT

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Green Circle Architectural Salvage Completes Fairfield, CT Sale

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