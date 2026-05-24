Green Circle Architectural Salvage Completes Fairfield, CT Sale

Special thanks to the homeowners for choosing a responsible approach to house demolition and recognizing the value of architectural salvage.” — Maria Stanton

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Circle Auctions completed another successful Architectural Salvage sale —this time at a Fairfield, CT property.The numbers tell the story:• 1 satisfied homeowner• 90 successful buyers• 180+ items sold• ~35 tons of material diverted from the landfillEvery project like this is a reminder of how much value still exists in quality home materials — from doors and cabinetry to fixtures, appliances and landscaping.Special thanks to the homeowners for choosing a responsible approach to house demolition and recognizing the value of architectural salvage. Every reclaimed door, beam, fixture, and piece of history saved makes a difference.Green Circle Auctions specializes in architectural salvage—reclaiming luxury, redefining sustainability , and giving premium materials a second life through thoughtful reuse.Learn more: www.greencircleauctions.com #ArchitecturalSalvage #Deconstruction #ResponsibleDemolition #Sustainability

Custom Crafted Kitchen - Architectural Salvage - Fairfield, CT

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