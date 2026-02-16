Green Circle Auctions Announces Luxury Architectural Salvage Auction from Historic 1921 Estate in Westport, Connecticut

Bespoke Kitchen Custom Crafted Wine & Tasting Room High End Home Theater

Multi-million-dollar Westport estate offers bespoke interiors, custom millwork, exceptional architectural elements - available at Architectural Salvage auction.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Circle Auctions , premier specialists in luxury architectural salvage , announces the auction of an extraordinary collection of bespoke interior and architectural elements from a distinguished 1921 estate located in Westport, Connecticut.Renowned for its expertise in the meticulous deconstruction and presentation of high-end residential interiors, Green Circle Auctions partners with luxury property owners to responsibly preserve and reintroduce exceptional craftsmanship to the marketplace. This latest offering represents a rare opportunity to acquire architectural features sourced directly from a multi-million-dollar estate known for its historic elegance and refined contemporary updates.The classic Gold Coast mansion, originally built in 1921 and thoughtfully modernized over the years, showcases timeless architectural character seamlessly integrated with elevated modern amenities. The auction includes a curated selection of custom-designed interior elements that would be cost-prohibitive to reproduce today.Highlighted offerings include:-Bespoke custom-crafted kitchen cabinetry-Luxury appliances-Sophisticated media room installations-Custom crafted wine & tasting room-His and her dressing rooms featuring premium built-ins-High-performance Marvin windows-Fine architectural millwork and distinctive interior detailing throughout the residenceEach piece reflects superior materials, master craftsmanship, and enduring design integrity — ideal for luxury renovations, custom builds, restoration projects, and discerning collectors seeking authentic architectural heritage.“This Westport estate represents the type of exceptional property we are proud to bring to market,” said Maria Stanton of Green Circle Auctions. “Our mission is to preserve the artistry of fine homes while providing designers and homeowners access to truly one-of-a-kind architectural elements.”Greg Stanton added, “Special recognition goes to the homeowner for prioritizing sustainable deconstruction. By partnering with Green Circle Auctions to salvage and rehome these architectural elements, the project has diverted significant material from the waste stream — proving that luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”The auction is currently live and accessible online through February 19, 2026.View the sale at:About Green Circle AuctionsGreen Circle Auctions specializes in the luxury architectural salvage of distinguished estates throughout the Northeast and beyond. The company is recognized for its expertise in responsibly deconstructing and presenting premium interior and architectural elements from multi-million-dollar residences. By preserving exceptional craftsmanship and historic character, Green Circle Auctions connects designers, builders, collectors, and homeowners with rare, high-quality materials that deserve a second life and kept out of the landfill.

