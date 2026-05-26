Metron Aviation Launches COMPASS, a New Global Platform to Transform Air Traffic Flow Management Data Sharing

Industry's shift from fragmented regional systems to a modern global data-sharing operating environment begins now!

COMPASS is more than a new platform; it is a new model for how the world manages air traffic flow” — Gene Hayman, Chairman & CEO of Stratify Aerospace

LISBON, PORTUGAL, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metron Aviation, a Stratify Aerospace company and global leader in Air Traffic Management (ATM) solutions, today announced the launch of COMPASS, a new global platform designed to transform how Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) data is shared, synchronized, and used across the aviation ecosystem. Developed in partnership with the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization ( CANSO ), representing Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) across more than 90 countries, COMPASS establishes a shared digital operating environment that replaces the fragmented, regionally isolated systems that have defined ATFM operations for decades.Today, global air traffic flow management runs on a patchwork of incompatible regional systems, manual coordination, email chains, phone calls between control centers, and disconnected operational views. When weather, capacity constraints, geopolitical disruptions, or infrastructure failures ripple across borders‚ as they increasingly do, there is no common operational picture, no shared data foundation, and no mechanism for synchronized decision-making at global scale. That gap costs the industry in delays, inefficiency, and missed opportunities to act before disruptions cascade.As global flight volumes continue to expand and airspace complexity intensifies, that model is no longer adequate.COMPASS is built to close that gap.COMPASS gives ANSPs and aviation stakeholders a common platform to exchange real-time operational data, align on constraints, and coordinate decisions across regional and international boundaries – reflecting Metron Aviation's commitment to accelerating the industry's shift toward globally harmonized, AI and data-enabled ATFM operations that improve performance, enhance collaboration, and prepare the global airspace system for the future.Core capabilities include:• Predictive demand and capacity modeling – AI-driven forecasting that identifies flow constraints hours in advance, enabling proactive coordination rather than reactive response• Real-time cross-regional situational awareness – a shared operational picture that gives stakeholders visibility into conditions beyond their own airspace boundary• Automated constraint synchronization – structured data exchange that replaces manual coordination for flow restrictions, ground delays, and rerouting decisions• Collaborative decision-making tools – shared workspaces where ANSPs, airlines, and network managers align on operational actions in real time• Regional flexibility within a global framework – local operational procedures are preserved while stakeholders participate in a broader, interoperable networkAs COMPASS is designed to be a globally scalable, AI-enabled platform, it will redefine the ATFM market by transitioning the industry away from fragmented tools and information exchange, including existing regional systems – toward a single, shared digital operating environment that supports automation, regional coordination, and future-ready data exchange, giving stakeholders greater predictability, faster decision-making, and stronger operational alignment across local, regional, and global levels.The launch positions COMPASS as the foundational infrastructure for the industry's transition to globally harmonized, data-enabled ATFM operations.“COMPASS is more than a new platform; it is a new model for how the world manages air traffic flow,” said Gene Hayman, Chairman & CEO of Stratify Aerospace. “By bringing together predictive capabilities with real-time operational data, shared situational awareness, and collaborative decision-making in one global environment, COMPASS gives ANSPs and aviation stakeholders the ability to coordinate with a level of speed and clarity the industry has never had at scale. Metron Aviation has long been recognized for advancing ATFM innovation, and with COMPASS we are helping set a new global standard for the future of aviation operations.”"The operational challenges our members face don't stop at national boundaries, and neither can our solutions," said Chris Jordan, President of Metron Aviation. "COMPASS gives every participating ANSP something they've never had before: the ability to see what's coming across the entire network, coordinate a response in real time, and trust that every stakeholder is working from the same picture. That shared foundation is what transforms coordination from a best effort into a reliable operational capability."About Metron AviationMetron Aviation, a Stratify Aerospace company, is a global leader in Air Traffic Management solutions. With decades of experience supporting ANSPs, airlines, airports, and aviation stakeholders worldwide, Metron Aviation delivers advanced technologies and operational expertise that improve efficiency, collaboration, and performance across the aviation system.

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