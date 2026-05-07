Aviation Innovation Coalition

New coalition will unite aviation, technology, infrastructure, and policy experts to advance a safer, more efficient, and future-ready National Airspace System

AIC was formed to bring together the best technical and operational expertise from across the aviation industry to support DOT, FAA, and bipartisan efforts to modernize our aviation infrastructure...” — Gene Hayman, Chairman of the Aviation Innovation Coalition.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Industry Leaders Launch Aviation Innovation Coalition to Support U.S. Air Traffic Control ModernizationAviation leaders from across the technology, infrastructure, operations, and policy sectors today announced the launch of the Aviation Innovation Coalition (AIC), a new organization formed to support modernization of the United States’ air traffic control system through advanced technologies, operational innovation, and coordinated industry collaboration.AIC brings together aviation stakeholders, technology leaders, infrastructure experts, and policy innovators to support the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in accelerating modernization of the National Airspace System (NAS). The Coalition will focus on aligning future airspace concepts with advances in digital communications, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, automation, and data-driven decision-making, while also supporting education and policy engagement around the sustained investment needed to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system.Through industry-led working groups focused on research, innovation, and education, AIC will promote U.S.-based technologies and solutions that strengthen aviation infrastructure, enhance safety, and enable more predictable and efficient movement of aircraft throughout the NAS. These efforts are designed to help strengthen and reinforce America’s position as the global leader in aviation.AIC will develop actionable recommendations and industry deliverables focused on digital infrastructure, automation, communications systems, and data-driven air traffic management. The Coalition will also provide a collaborative forum for industry leaders to help shape future operational concepts that improve system performance while maintaining aviation’s highest safety standards.“AIC was formed to bring together the best technical and operational expertise from across the aviation industry to support DOT, FAA, and bipartisan efforts to modernize our aviation infrastructure — not only for today, but for the long-term future of American aviation,” said Gene Hayman, Chairman of the Aviation Innovation Coalition.AIC looks forward to engaging with the FAA to support its ambitious, forward-looking efforts to modernize today’s aviation infrastructure and its visionary approach to shaping the future of our nation’s airspace.“A modern National Airspace System will require sustained coordination across government, industry, technology providers, and the aviation workforce,” said Trevor McKnight, AIC board member. “AIC will help translate that shared vision into practical recommendations, industry alignment, and deployable solutions that support safety, efficiency, and long-term U.S. leadership.”As air traffic demand grows and emerging technologies reshape aviation, AIC will serve as a platform for coordinated industry action to help ensure the United States remains the global leader in aviation innovation while strengthening safety, economic growth, and workforce development across the sector.About the Aviation Innovation Coalition.The Aviation Innovation Coalition is an industry-led organization bringing together aviation, technology, infrastructure, and policy leaders to support the modernization of the U.S. National Airspace System. Through research, education, working groups, and industry collaboration, AIC develops recommendations and advances solutions that strengthen safety, efficiency, innovation, and U.S. leadership in aviation.

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