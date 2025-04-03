Stratify Aerospace Announces Acquisition of Metron Aviation

...This acquisition is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled aerospace solutions and shaping the future of aviation” — Gene Hayman, CEO

ASBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratify Aerospace, a leading innovator in the aerospace industry, announced today the acquisition of Metron Aviation, Inc., through a stock purchase agreement.Metron Aviation is a global leader in developing aviation solutions for air traffic management (ATM) and air traffic flow management (ATFM), guided by top aviation professionals. Drawing on decades of experience and a proven record of success, the company delivers innovative solutions to Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), airlines, and airports. Through its unwavering commitment to forward-thinking strategies, Metron Aviation drives global aviation forward, enhancing efficiency and setting industry standards.This strategic acquisition positions Stratify Aerospace to substantially bolster its portfolio of aviation solutions and services. By incorporating Metron Aviation's deep expertise in air traffic management and air traffic flow management, Stratify will reinforce its standing in the aerospace market as it continues to shape the future of aviation. This acquisition enables Stratify to provide more extensive and sophisticated solutions to the overall aviation market including expanding its footprint with Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), Airlines, and Airports. It highlights Stratify's dedication to growth and innovation, ensuring it continues to lead in the aerospace industry and deliver outstanding value and service to its clients.“We are very excited to welcome Metron Aviation into the Stratify Aerospace family. This acquisition is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled aerospace solutions and shaping the future of aviation,” stated Gene Hayman, CEO of Stratify Aerospace. “Metron Aviation's outstanding global reputation and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we strive to enhance our innovations and better serve our customers.”Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Stratify, Metron Aviation will begin integration efforts immediately. Both companies are set to deploy a well-planned transition strategy aimed at ensuring a smooth and seamless transfer for customers and employees, even given the rapid changing in the aviation environment. This approach will focus on maintaining operational continuity, minimizing disruptions, and continuing to deliver enhanced value and superior services to all clients throughout the integration period."Metron Aviation's team is thrilled to embark on a new chapter as we join Stratify Aerospace," states Chris Jordan, President of Metron Aviation. "As Stratify seeks to reshape and transform the aviation industry, we believe our visions are perfectly aligned."About Stratify Aerospace:Stratify Aerospace is a globally recognized, award-winning leader in aerospace innovation, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and services to its aviation customers. With a strong focus on technology, excellence, and forward-thinking strategies, Stratify is dedicated to shaping the future of aviation and the broader aerospace industry.About Metron Aviation:Metron Aviation is a global leader in Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM), providing top-tier technical products, services, and solutions. Known for its engineering excellence and innovative approaches, Metron Aviation addresses the complex and evolving challenges of ATM and ATFM, serving an extensive global network of ANSPs, Airlines, and Airports.For more information, please contact:Stratify Aerospaceinfo@ stratifyaerospace.comstratifyaerospace.com

