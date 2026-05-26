SEOPS Unveils Waymaker Rideshare Program with Inaugural Falcon 9 Mission in 2028

SEOPS’ new Waymaker rideshare program to LEO complements its existing GTO rideshare opportunities; U.S. government, commercial customers secure first rides

Waymaker missions act as a relief valve for the growing LEO rideshare market.” — Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the SmallSat Europe conference being held in Amsterdam, space access provider SEOPS announced its Waymaker program, the company’s dedicated rideshare missions to low Earth orbit (LEO). Waymaker is designed to provide customers with SEOPS-managed dedicated rideshare capacity to LEO through standardized capacity portions, defined interfaces, and a managed mission process.SEOPS has signed a contract with SpaceX for a Falcon 9 mission to launch the inaugural Waymaker-1 mission in 2028. SEOPS’ Waymaker rideshare program addresses the growing demand for reliable rideshare capacity, particularly for time-sensitive or non-standard payloads. The company provides a managed solution designed to deliver consistent and cost-effective access to orbit.The Waymaker program complements SEOPS’ Darkstar geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) rideshare program which provides a managed pathway to deep space. Announced in 2024, Darkstar missions are designed to deliver payloads to custom orbits, higher inclinations or cislunar space. Darkstar-1 is targeted to launch in 2028, also aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.“Waymaker missions act as a relief valve for the growing LEO rideshare market,” said Chad Brinkley, chief executive officer of SEOPS. “Waymaker and Darkstar rideshare missions give customers more opportunities and certainty that their spacecraft can launch when they want and SEOPS is focused on ensuring their mission success.”Waymaker rideshare program highlights:- Confirmed capacity in LEO: Firm launch windows mitigate scheduling and financing risk- Familiar rideshare model: Standardized capacity portions, including Cake Topper, Quarter, Half, Full, and XL Ports with defined interfaces, decision points, and deliverables- Engineering flexibility: Custom ESPA-ring-style stack by Maverick Space Systems supports varied payload configurations allowing for greater flexibility in volume, interfaces- Non-standard, non-compliant payload support: Accommodates larger or unique payloads beyond typical rideshare limits- In-orbit safety of flight services, including satellite identification, custody, and collision avoidance services for two months, provided by Digantara“SEOPS has been building toward a future where launch access is managed as a scalable program – an operating layer, not just as a transaction,” said Evan Hoyt, Executive Vice President of SEOPS. “Programs such as Waymaker and Darkstar are designed to deliver rideshare capacity in the face of rapidly increasing demand. We’re pleased to be working with SpaceX and mission partners to bring these programs to market at a critical time for the industry.”For more information or to reserve capacity on an upcoming Waymaker mission, visit seops.space/waymaker.About SEOPSSEOPS is redefining access to space by moving beyond traditional rideshare brokerage to full control of the access layer. As a U.S.-owned provider, SEOPS secures and manages dedicated launch capacity, overseeing allocation, integration, and mission execution across LEO, GTO, cislunar, and beyond. By directly procuring launch vehicles, SEOPS enables customers to secure capacity years in advance and align to precise mission windows. With deep expertise in mission management and spacecraft integration, SEOPS delivers reliable, end-to-end launch solutions trusted by government and commercial customers.###

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