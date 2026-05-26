Dunmore and Aviotec Collaboration Supports Groundbreaking ESA’s Proba-3 Mission

Aviotec technicians painstakingly wrap the Proba-3 Coronagraph spacecraft in multi-layer insulation materials supplied by Dunmore, an operation compared to tailoring a suit. Both spacecraft are covered in black MLI to ensure maximum contrast with onboard

Trusted materials partnership delivers critical Multi-Layer Insulation for one of the world’s most advanced space science experiments

At Dunmore, we engineer advanced material solutions that meet stringent aerospace specifications for durability, environmental stability, and process repeatability under demanding conditions.” — Nik Taritas

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunmore , a leading manufacturer of advanced materials for aerospace and space applications, announced today at the SmallSat Europe Conference in Amsterdam its contribution to the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission through its long-standing partnership with Italian thermal solutions provider Aviotec Launched in December 2024, Proba-3 is the world’s first precision formation flying mission, led by prime contractor Sener. It consists of two spacecraft operating in tandem as a single, rigid structure in orbit, forming a 150-meter-class solar coronagraph designed to study the Sun’s faint corona closer to the solar rim than ever before.Aviotec, acting as a subcontractor to Airbus Defence and Space, was responsible for the design, manufacture, and installation of the mission’s specialized Multi-Layer Insulation (MLI) blankets. These critical systems protect spacecraft and sensitive instruments from extreme thermal environments. Dunmore supplied the majority of the raw materials used in these MLI systems.Precision Materials for a Precision MissionProba-3 required exceptional accuracy and cleanliness across all components. The MLI blankets had to meet exacting tolerances to avoid interfering with sensitive optical instruments, where even minimal obstruction could impact the mission’s ability to observe the Sun’s corona.Dunmore’s advanced materials played a key role in meeting these demands. Known for their consistent quality and reliability, the materials enabled Aviotec to satisfy stringent ESA requirements over the mission’s five-year development timeline.“Space missions like Proba-3 require absolute reliability across every subsystem,” said Nik Taritas, Vice President of Business Development at Dunmore. “At Dunmore, we engineer advanced material solutions that support Aviotec in meeting stringent aerospace specifications for durability, environmental stability, and process repeatability under demanding operational conditions.”A Partnership Built on Trust and PerformanceThe collaboration reflects more than a decade of partnership between Dunmore and Aviotec, built on technical expertise, responsiveness, and trust. Aviotec has relied on Dunmore’s space-grade materials across multiple programs, including Proba-3, where consistent delivery and material quality helped ensure key project milestones were met without disruption.“Every space mission is effectively a prototype, requiring continuous adaptation and problem-solving,” said Riccardo Barresi, General Manager at Aviotec. “Dunmore’s materials quality, reliability in delivery, and strong technical support allowed us to meet the demanding requirements of Proba-3.”“Our collaboration with Aviotec continues to evolve as we address increasingly complex mission and material requirements,” added Taritas. “Through close technical alignment, we are enabling future programs across the space ecosystem that demand high-performance, repeatable solutions at scale.”About DunmoreDunmore is a trusted global aerospace materials partner delivering high-performance coated films, foils, and fabrics for demanding missions. With over 50 years of space experience, Dunmore combines materials expertise with agile manufacturing to support scalable programs across LEO, GEO, and beyond, partnering closely with customers to solve complex challenges and ensure mission success. Visit Dunmore.com for more information.About AviotecBased in Italy, Aviotec specializes in the design and production of Multi-Layer Insulation (MLI) blankets and electrical wiring for spacecraft across all orbital regimes—from Low Earth Orbit to deep space exploration. Supporting missions for the European Space Agency and beyond, Aviotec provides custom-engineered thermal protection systems for scientific, commercial, and institutional programs.###

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