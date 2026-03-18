SEOPS to Deploy 19 Customer Payloads on Transporter-16 Rideshare Mission

Manifest includes organizations from 13 countries, spanning diverse missions -- communications, IoT, remote sensing, science, education, and technology demos

We support a diverse set of spacecraft and customers by combining the right deployment hardware, strong partnerships, and a team that’s willing to dig in and solve problems.” — Evan Hoyt, Executive Vice President of SEOPS

GIDDINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch and space mission services, has successfully prepared 19 customer spacecraft for flight on the upcoming Transporter-16 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The Transporter-16 rideshare mission is targeted to lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket this month from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.SEOPS brings deep expertise in mission management and spacecraft integration, supporting customers across every phase of launch—from rideshare capacity procurement and logistics coordination to payload processing and final integration with the launch vehicle. For Transporter-16, SEOPS integrated spacecraft ranging from PocketQubes to larger satellites, leveraging three distinct deployment systems—including SEOPS’ own Equalizer deployer, Alba Orbital’s AlbaPod, and ISISPACE’s Quadpack—to ensure each payload was paired with the hardware solution best suited to its mission and operational requirements.“Space missions don’t come in standard shapes or timelines, and neither do the challenges that come with getting them to orbit,” said Evan Hoyt, executive vice president of SEOPS. “At SEOPS, our job is to find a way. We support a diverse set of spacecraft and customers by combining the right deployment hardware, strong partnerships, and a team that’s willing to dig in and solve problems. Whether that means using our own systems or working seamlessly with trusted partners, we focus on delivering real, practical solutions that help our customers fly successfully.”The SEOPS Transporter-16 manifest represents a truly global cross-section of the small satellite community, with payloads originating from 13 countries, including Canada, France, Malaysia, Nepal, Norway, Romania, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.- Alba Orbital is flying five PocketQube payloads, highlighting the continued growth and accessibility of small satellite missions worldwide. These include Unicorn-2S and Unicorn-2R, Alba Orbital’s latest advanced 3P Earth observation PocketQube missions, as well as SpinnyONE – Spinning Around from Hydra Space Systems, DECIMAL-SAT1 “Elephant Juice” from OCULLO Space, and VEGAFLY-1 from Vega Space and Geospatial Academy.- FOSSA Systems is launching FOSSASAT-2E, a 3U satellite optimized for IoT and radio frequency communications applications.- ISISPACE is flying two 6U spacecraft on behalf of organizations in Norway and Taiwan.- NearSpace Launch is deploying eight payloads, including the Dream Big Constellation, a six-satellite constellation built for six universities across the U.S. Midwest; AiglonSat-1, developed by students at Aiglon College in Switzerland; and TROOP-F3, part of NearSpace Launch’s hosted payload program for experimental missions.- RIDE! is flying two spacecraft originating from Romania and France.- Sandia National Laboratories is launching Ghostrider, a 3U spacecraft.Through Transporter-16, SEOPS continues its mission to enable access to space for a broad and growing customer base—delivering adaptable integration solutions, strong partner collaboration, and the determination required to turn complex missions into successful launches.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS delivers integration and launch solutions for small satellites to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. With expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments—including for the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and NRO—SEOPS ensures payloads reach orbit efficiently and reliably. From launch capacity procurement to mission design, orbital transfer, and integration services, SEOPS provides end-to-end solutions for educational, scientific, and national security missions. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space###

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