EdgeNectar and Private Networks AS Launch Norway's First Private 5G Network

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Norway's First Private 5G Network deployment for Fixed Wireless Access in rural area

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdgeNectar Inc and Private Networks AS today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Norway’s first private 5G network for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The collaboration marks a major step forward in expanding high-speed broadband access across rural and underserved regions in Norway.

By combining EdgeNectar’s plug-and-play enterprise 5G platform with Private Networks AS local expertise, the partnership enables rapid, cost-effective deployment of fiber-like connectivity without the need for extensive wired infrastructure.

Expanding Broadband Access with Private 5G

The initial deployment will focus on delivering reliable, high-performance wireless broadband to:

• Rural and remote communities

• Industrial and energy sites

• Coastal and maritime environments

• Temporary and rapidly deployable connectivity scenarios

This private 5G FWA solution provides low latency, high throughput, and secure connectivity, addressing the limitations of traditional broadband rollout in challenging geographies.

CompactOne: Integrated Private 5G Platform

EdgeNectar’s CompactOne platform integrates 5G core, CU/DU, and radio functionality into a compact all-in-one architecture optimized for rapid deployment and simplified operation.

Key capabilities include:

• Plug-and-play deployment

• Enterprise-grade security

• Ultra-low latency connectivity

• Integrated network management

• Indoor and outdoor deployment flexibility

The ruggedized platform supports industrial-grade operation and is designed for environments requiring reliable and scalable wireless infrastructure.

Executive Commentary

Ken Zhang, CEO of EdgeNectar, said: “This partnership with Private Networks AS represents a significant milestone in bringing private 5G into mainstream broadband deployment. Delivering Norway’s first private 5G network for FWA shows how AI-driven networks can rapidly bridge the digital divide. Our vision is to make 5G as simple as Wi-Fi, while delivering far superior reliability and performance.”

Lasse Bjørgan, CEO of Private Network AS (PN AS), added: “We are proud to collaborate with EdgeNectar on this pioneering deployment in Norway. This solution allows us to deliver high-quality connectivity to areas where traditional infrastructure is difficult or uneconomical to build, while also enabling new digital opportunities for businesses and communities.”

A New Model for Connectivity

The EdgeNectar-Private Network AS solution introduces a decentralized and autonomous network model, allowing rapid deployment, simplified operations, and scalable expansion. This approach is expected to accelerate broadband availability while supporting Norway’s digital transformation initiatives.

Future Expansion

Following the initial rollout, both companies plan to expand deployments across additional regions in the Nordic market and explore advanced use cases such as:

• Edge AI applications

• Smart infrastructure and IoT

• Industrial automation

The companies intend to jointly pursue opportunities across Scandinavian countries where demand for private wireless infrastructure continues to accelerate.

About EdgeNectar

EdgeNectar provides a full-stack private 5G platform powered by AI, enabling plug-and-play deployment and zero-touch operation. Its CompactOne solution integrates 5G core, radio access network, and edge capabilities into a single system, delivering secure, low-latency connectivity for enterprise and industrial applications.

About Private Networks AS

Private Networks AS specializes in private wireless infrastructure, enterprise connectivity, and advanced network deployment solutions supporting industrial and mission-critical environments.

Media Contact

EdgeNectar

Email: info@edgenectar.com

Website: www.edgenectar.com

Private Networks AS

Website: www.privatenetworks.no

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