EdgeNectar and ASI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Private 5G Network as a Service

EdgeNectar and ASI Announce Strategic Partnership to Private 5G Network as a Service for Warehouse Automation and Video Surveillance

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdgeNectar, a leading provider of AI-powered private 5G and edge computing solutions, and ASI, a premier technology distributor and system integrator specializing in innovative IT and telecommunications solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to deliver Private 5G Network as a Service (NaaS) tailored for warehouse automation and video surveillance. This collaboration combines EdgeNectar’s cutting-edge private 5G technology with ASI’s expertise in industrial markets and distribution to provide enterprises with secure, high-performance connectivity for next-generation warehouse operations.

The partnership leverages EdgeNectar’s patented AI-powered private 5G platform and ASI’s extensive customer channel, experienced in deploying telecommunications infrastructure, to offer a fully managed, turnkey solution. Designed to meet the demands of modern warehouses, this service enables seamless automation of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), drones, and IoT devices, while supporting real-time, high-definition video surveillance to enhance security and operational efficiency. The solution addresses critical challenges in logistics, such as real-time inventory management, asset tracking, and robust cybersecurity.

Key Benefits of the Partnership for Warehouse Automation and Video Surveillance:

• Ultra-Low Latency for Automation: EdgeNectar’s private 5G network delivers ultra-low latency, enabling real-time communication between AMRs, automated forklifts, and control systems, ensuring precise navigation and coordination in dynamic warehouse environments.

• High-Definition Video Surveillance: The high bandwidth of private 5G supports seamless transmission of multiple high-definition video streams, powering AI-driven analytics for real-time monitoring, incident detection, and emergency response.

• Enhanced Security: Unlike Wi-Fi, private 5G offers built-in encryption, network segmentation, and strict access controls, safeguarding sensitive warehouse data and video feeds from cyber threats, with the average cost of a U.S. data breach reaching $9.48 million.

• Scalability and Flexibility: The NaaS model supports a growing number of connected devices, from IoT sensors to drones, allowing warehouses to scale automation and surveillance systems without connectivity limitations.

• Cost Efficiency: By requiring fewer access points than Wi-Fi and eliminating complex fiber installations, the solution reduces infrastructure costs while delivering reliable indoor and outdoor coverage.

“This partnership with ASI is a game-changer for warehouse operators seeking to embrace Industry 4.0,” said Ken Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of EdgeNectar. “Our AI-powered private 5G technology, combined with ASI’s integration expertise, empowers warehouses to achieve unparalleled automation and security, driving productivity and innovation while overcoming the limitations of traditional Wi-Fi networks.”

ASI’s leadership in technology distribution and industrial solutions as well as edge IOT products enhances EdgeNectar’s technology, delivering a subscription-based service that simplifies network management for enterprises. The partnership will initially target warehouse operators in logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, and distribution, with plans to expand into other sectors requiring advanced connectivity for automation and security.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with EdgeNectar to deliver private 5G network as a service for warehouse automation and video surveillance,” said Cathy Wang, VP of Product Management of ASI. “This partnership enables us to provide secure, scalable, and high-performance connectivity solutions that transform warehouse operations, ensuring real-time coordination of autonomous systems and robust security through advanced video analytics.”

About EdgeNectar

Founded in 2020, EdgeNectar is a market-leading provider of AI-powered, end-to-end private 5G network and edge computing solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, EdgeNectar simplifies 5G mobile networks with zero-touch operations, leveraging AI and machine learning to automate network management. The company supports industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare, delivering secure, high-performance connectivity for mission-critical applications.

About ASI

Founded in 1987, ASI is a leading technology distributor and system integrator specializing in IT hardware, software, and telecommunications solutions. Headquartered in Fremont, California, ASI maintains a professional staff of nearly 500 employees and operates nine sales/warehouse locations across the U.S. and Canada. With over 30 years of experience, ASI provides innovative solutions from industry-leading manufacturers, supporting a broad spectrum of customers, including VARs, system integrators, and enterprises in various sectors.

