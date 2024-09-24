EdgeNectar Announces Significant Partnership with M2 Solutions

M2 Solutions to Resell EdgeNectar’s private 4G and 5G Solutions Targeting Central Asia’s Mining Industry

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdgeNectar, a leading provider of hyper-converged, private 5G and edge compute solutions to enterprises, announced a formal partnership with M2 Solutions, a leading system integrator (SI) and telecom operator, providing satellite communications and telecommunications services. As part of the partnership, M2 Solutions will resell EdgeNectar’s 4G and 5G Core network solutions. The two companies began working together earlier this Spring before formalizing their relationship. M2 is one of the biggest SIs in the mining industry, focusing on gold, metal, oil and gas. The agreement helps expand EdgeNectar’s footprint into Central Asia.

"We’re excited to partner with EdgeNectar to bring their cutting-edge private 4G and 5G solutions to the mining industry in Central Asia. We can now offer our clients state-of-the-art connectivity and edge computing capabilities, crucial for improving operational efficiency and safety in mining operations. EdgeNectar's AI-driven technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the rapidly growing mining sector in our region," said Denis Vassilyev, CEO at M2 Solutions.

The global private LTE in mining industry market was valued at US$ 5.03 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 10.38 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period. This substantial growth indicates the increasing adoption of private mobile networks in the mining sector.

EdgeNectar's private 5G solutions offer mining operations in Central Asia unparalleled connectivity and real-time data processing capabilities, even in remote and challenging environments. This technology significantly enhances safety monitoring, efficient resource management, and seamless integration of IoT devices and autonomous equipment, thereby reassuring the audience about the effectiveness of the solutions and ultimately driving operational efficiency and cost reduction in the region's rapidly growing mining sector.

“We’re pleased to strike up this partnership with M2 Solutions, which is in the epicenter of the biggest mining industry activity in the world. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with M2 Solutions,” stated Ken Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of EdgeNectar.

About EdgeNectar, Inc.

EdgeNectar is a market-leading provider of patented AI-driven, end-to-end private 5G and edge computing solutions. EdgeNectar’s proven hybrid mobile network solutions for private and public mobile networks support a range of industries, including hospitals, airports, commercial and residential real estate development, shopping centers and universities. EdgeNectar’s solution simplifies 5G mobile networks, offering a zero-touch operation that leverages AI and machine learning technology to automate network operations. EdgeNectar enhances and extends enterprise customers’ capability to connect people, devices and information anywhere, anytime, with guaranteed security and quality of service. Founded in 2019, EdgeNectar Inc. is a privately-held company based in San Jose, California, with offices in Silicon Valley, Europe, and Asia.

