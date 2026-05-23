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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information / Retail Theft

 





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A4005495

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LeBlanc                               

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: May 22, 2026, at approximately 0948 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/22/2026, at approximately 0948 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft at Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury. Two females entered Kinney Drugs, stole items, and fled from the area in a small black sedan with a broken back windshield. Photos of the suspects are attached.

 

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111 or email james.leblanc@vermont.gov.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information / Retail Theft

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