St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information / Retail Theft
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC
SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4005495
RANK / TROOPER FULL
NAME: Trooper
LeBlanc
STATION: St.
Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)
748-3111
DATE/TIME: May 22,
2026, at approximately 0948 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION:
Kinney Drugs, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Retail
Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown at
this time.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF
RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/22/2026, at
approximately 0948 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
Barracks were notified of a theft at Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury. Two females
entered Kinney Drugs, stole items, and fled from the area in a small black sedan
with a broken back windshield. Photos of the suspects are attached.
Anyone with further
information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111
or email james.leblanc@vermont.gov.
COURT ACTION: Pending
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.