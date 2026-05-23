Clarification: VSP BCI Troop A East – Derby / Sexual assault
The victim in this incident is
under 16 years of age. The word “under” was omitted in the narrative section of
an earlier version of this release and has been added below.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A5002682
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:
Detective Sgt. Josh
Mikkola
STATION: Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - Derby
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: May 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT
VIOLATIONS:
• Title 13 VSA 3252 (c) - Sexual
assault with a child less than 16 years of age
ACCUSED: Malik Daley
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State
Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic
violence.)
AGE: n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: n/a
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/20/2026, detectives from A
Troop East began an investigation into a reports of an inappropriate
relationship between a 39-year-man and an individual under age 16.
Through the investigation, troopers developed probable cause to believe Malik
Daley had sexually assaulted the underaged victim on more than one
occasion.
On 05/22/26, troopers from the
Derby Barracks located Daley in Derby Line and took him into custody without
incident. Daley was transported to the Derby State Police Barracks where
he will be processed and then brought to Orleans Superior Court in Newport for
his arraignment at a time to be determined by the court.
The Vermont State Police
investigation into these allegations remains open and active. Detectives ask
that anyone with information that could assist in the probe call the Vermont
State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
VSP is unable to comment further
at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and
made public following Daley’s arraignment.
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