confirm 2a73ab1b6d662ece2c4f0f31e4de02b97d431dd7

Your membership in the mailing list DPS.VSPMedia has been disabled due to excessive bounces The last bounce received from you was dated 23-May-2026. You will not get any more messages from this list until you re-enable your membership. You will receive 3 more reminders like this before your membership in the list is deleted. To re-enable your membership, you can simply respond to this message (leaving the Subject: line intact), or visit the confirmation page at https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/confirm/dps.vspmedia/2a73ab1b6d662ece2c4f0f31e4de02b97d431dd7 You can also visit your membership page at https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/options/dps.vspmedia/dps.vspsocialmedia.emailsend18may26%40blogger.com On your membership page, you can change various delivery options such as your email address and whether you get digests or not. As a reminder, your membership password is guoppeho If you have any questions or problems, you can contact the list owner at dps.vspmedia-owner@list.vermont.gov