Community Resources for Garden Grove Hazmat Incident

Published: May 22, 2026

As Orange County Fire Authority and local officials respond in unified command, residents of Garden Grove and the affected areas can find useful information and resources at the following links and phone numbers.

Evacuation Information:

Residents are urged to listen to local officials for the latest evacuation information. If asked to evacuate, don’t wait. Visit the city of Garden Grove website to view an evacuation map.

Emergency Shelter Centers:

It is recommended that those in need of shelter contact local authorities for the most current information and details.

As of 11:40 p.m., 5-22-26, Orange County Fire Authority is reporting the following three shelters are the only ones accepting people impacted by the incident:

Savannah High School

301 N. Gilbert St., Anaheim, CA 992801

(714) 220-4262

John F. Kennedy High School

8281 Walker St.

La Palma, CA 90623

Freedom Hall

16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley

(714) 973-6600

The following shelters were part of the original group of facilities accepting individuals:

Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center

13641 Deodara Dr., Garden Grove, CA 92844

(714) 741-5783

(pets accepted)

Cypress Community Center

5700 Orange Ave., Cypress, CA 90630

(714) 229-6780

Local Hotlines:

Garden Grove Emergency Hotline: (714) 741-5444

Orange County Public Information Hotline: (714) 628-7085

Sign up for free local emergency alerts at Ready.CA.gov.

Helpful Resources in Orange County:

Senior Services City of Orange

170 S. Olive St.

Orange, CA 92866

714-538-9633

Orange County Office of Aging and Disabilities

(714) 480-6450

Westminster Senior Center

8200 Westminster Blvd. Westminster CA 92683

(714) 895-2878

Email: SeniorCenter@Westminster-ca.gov

Orange Senior Citizen Center

170 S. Olive Street

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 538-9633

538-9633

Orange County Social Services

2020 W. Walnut St. Santa Ana, CA 92703

714-825-3000 / TTY 714-834-4400