Community Resources for Garden Grove Hazmat Incident

Published:
As Orange County Fire Authority and local officials respond in unified command, residents of Garden Grove and the affected areas can find useful information and resources at the following links and phone numbers.
Evacuation Information:
Residents are urged to listen to local officials for the latest evacuation information. If asked to evacuate, don’t wait. Visit the city of Garden Grove website to view an evacuation map.
Emergency Shelter Centers:
It is recommended that those in need of shelter contact local authorities for the most current information and details.
As of 11:40 p.m., 5-22-26, Orange County Fire Authority is reporting the following three shelters are the only ones accepting people impacted by the incident:
301 N. Gilbert St., Anaheim, CA 992801
(714) 220-4262
8281 Walker St.
La Palma, CA 90623
16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley
(714) 973-6600
The following shelters were part of the original group of facilities accepting individuals:
Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center
13641 Deodara Dr., Garden Grove, CA 92844
(714) 741-5783
(pets accepted)
5700 Orange Ave., Cypress, CA 90630
(714) 229-6780
Local Hotlines:
Garden Grove Emergency Hotline: (714) 741-5444
Orange County Public Information Hotline: (714) 628-7085
Sign up for free local emergency alerts at Ready.CA.gov.
Helpful Resources in Orange County:
Senior Services City of Orange
170 S. Olive St.
Orange, CA 92866
714-538-9633
Orange County Office of Aging and Disabilities
(714) 480-6450
Westminster Senior Center
8200 Westminster Blvd. Westminster CA 92683
(714) 895-2878
Email: SeniorCenter@Westminster-ca.gov
Orange Senior Citizen Center
170 S. Olive Street
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 538-9633
538-9633
Orange County Social Services
2020 W. Walnut St. Santa Ana, CA 92703
714-825-3000 / TTY 714-834-4400