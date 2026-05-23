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Community Resources for Garden Grove Hazmat Incident

Published:

As Orange County Fire Authority and local officials respond in unified command, residents of Garden Grove and the affected areas can find useful information and resources at the following links and phone numbers.  

Evacuation Information: 

Residents are urged to listen to local officials for the latest evacuation information. If asked to evacuate, don’t wait. Visit the city of Garden Grove website to view an evacuation map.

Emergency Shelter Centers:
It is recommended that those in need of shelter contact local authorities for the most current information and details.
As of 11:40 p.m., 5-22-26, Orange County Fire Authority is reporting the following three shelters are the only ones accepting people impacted by the incident:

Savannah High School

301 N. Gilbert St., Anaheim, CA 992801
(714) 220-4262

John F. Kennedy High School

8281 Walker St.
La Palma, CA 90623

Freedom Hall 

16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley
(714) 973-6600

The following shelters were part of the original group of facilities accepting individuals:

Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center 

13641 Deodara Dr., Garden Grove, CA 92844
(714) 741-5783
(pets accepted) 

Cypress Community Center 

5700 Orange Ave., Cypress, CA 90630
(714) 229-6780

 

Local Hotlines:  

Garden Grove Emergency Hotline: (714) 741-5444 

Orange County Public Information Hotline:(714) 628-7085 

Sign up for free local emergency alerts at Ready.CA.gov. 

 

Helpful Resources in Orange County: 

Senior Services City of Orange
170 S. Olive St.
Orange, CA 92866
714-538-9633 

Orange County Office of Aging and Disabilities
(714) 480-6450 

Westminster Senior Center
8200 Westminster Blvd. Westminster CA 92683
(714) 895-2878 
Email: SeniorCenter@Westminster-ca.gov 

Orange Senior Citizen Center
170 S. Olive Street
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 538-9633
538-9633

Orange County Social Services
2020 W. Walnut St. Santa Ana, CA 92703
714-825-3000 / TTY 714-834-4400 

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Community Resources for Garden Grove Hazmat Incident

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


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