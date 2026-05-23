Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in Orange County in response to ongoing chemical incident in Garden Grove, makes additional shelter sites available

Published: May 23, 2026

SACRAMENTO — Taking proactive steps to protect Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a state of emergency proclamation for Orange County as the state continues to assist in local response efforts following a hazardous chemical incident at an aerospace facility that has resulted in the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents from the surrounding area.

The proclamation directs the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and all state government agencies to support Orange County and impacted local jurisdictions to address the emergency. The proclamation also unlocks additional emergency response resources and authorities, including making state-owned properties and fairgrounds available to provide shelter for evacuated residents, as necessary.

“The safety of Orange County residents is the top priority. We are mobilizing every state resource available to support local responders and make sure the community has what they need to stay safe.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

“Cal OES continues to work alongside our local partners to support the ongoing hazardous materials response operation. Our role is to coordinate resources, share critical information, and ensure local responders have all the resources necessary to safely respond to this dynamic situation,” said Director of Cal OES Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “We are committed to a unified, whole-of-government response focused on keeping our communities safe.”

Residents are urged to listen to local officials for the latest evacuation information. If asked to evacuate, don’t wait. Visit the city of Garden Grove website to view an evacuation map.

Resources and other useful information for those affected by the Garden Grove Hazmat Incident can be found at our Cal OES Community Resource page.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation for the Orange County can be found here.