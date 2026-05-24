Governor Newsom submits request to President Trump for emergency declaration to support response efforts in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced a request submitted last night for an Emergency Declaration to President Donald Trump to support ongoing response operations in Orange County, where state and local officials are actively managing an ongoing incident.

The request follows early and aggressive actions taken by the State of California to protect public safety, pre-position resources, and support local response efforts ahead of potentially severe impacts, including the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Orange County yesterday.

“California doesn’t wait for disaster to unfold, we act early to protect lives and communities. Working together with our local and federal partners, we’re strengthening our ability to respond quickly and effectively in Garden Grove and across the surrounding communities and ensuring that first responders have the resources they need to keep people safe.” Governor Gavin Newsom

What a presidential emergency declaration would do

An Emergency Declaration is a formal action that allows the federal government, through FEMA, to help state and local governments with emergency protective measures when lives, public health, or safety are at risk.

For Orange County, this Emergency Declaration would mean:

Federal cost‑share support for urgent, life‑saving, and life‑sustaining actions — evacuations, sheltering, emergency medical support, and other protective operations.

Access to Public Assistance for emergency protective measures, helping pay for the overtime, equipment, and emergency actions local agencies must take to keep people safe.

The ability for FEMA to provide additional direct federal assistance — such as personnel, specialized equipment, and technical support — that can plug directly into the state and local response in Orange County.

Because California requested this Emergency Declaration early, federal support can flow in while the incident is still unfolding, strengthening the proactive posture that state and local teams have already taken in Orange County, rather than waiting until the full extent of the damage is known.

This type of declaration is specifically designed to enable proactive, forward-leaning response, helping communities prepare for and mitigate impacts as an incident unfolds.

How it differs from a presidential major disaster declaration

Unlike a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, which is typically approved only after significant damage has already occurred, an emergency declaration is focused on immediate response and protective actions.

Key distinctions include:

Timing: Emergency declarations are issued in advance of or during an incident; major disaster declarations are issued after impacts are assessed

Scope: Emergency declarations prioritize short-term response and life safety measures; major disaster declarations unlock broader, long-term recovery programs

Assistance: Major disaster declarations may provide Individual Assistance (for residents) and Public Assistance for permanent repairs, while emergency declarations are generally limited to emergency protective measures. Note: These types of assistance are not included in this request and would need to be requested later, if legally supported, depending on the scope and severity of the incident.



California’s proactive response

In anticipation of a potential major release or explosion in Garden Grove, the state took the following coordinated actions to support local authorities and safeguard the public:

Activated the State Operations Center and deployed mutual aid resources

Pre-positioned emergency personnel, including fire, law enforcement, and medical teams

Coordinated with Orange County officials to support evacuations, traffic management, and public information

Staged critical supplies and equipment in the region to accelerate response timelines

Provided the public with information on the health impacts of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Engaged state agencies to ensure continuity of essential services and infrastructure protection

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) continues to work closely with FEMA, local partners, and state agencies to monitor conditions and adjust response efforts as needed.

Residents are urged to listen to local officials for the latest evacuation information. If asked to evacuate, don’t wait. Find your city’s emergency updates here: linktr.ee/cagovernor

Resources and other useful information for those affected by the Garden Grove Hazmat Incident are available on our Cal OES Community Resource page.