California mobilizes 785+ emergency personnel in Orange County hazmat response

What you need to know: What you need to know: California has mobilized more than 785 state and local first responders and emergency personnel working around the clock — including highly specialized hazardous materials experts — to support Orange County communities impacted by the chemical incident in Garden Grove.

ORANGE COUNTY – California continues to lead a coordinated whole-of-government response to support local agencies and protect communities following the chemical incident in Garden Grove that prompted evacuations across Orange County.

In addition to Governor Gavin Newsom’s state of emergency proclamation on Friday and his request for a federal emergency declaration, the state has moved quickly to activate emergency operations and deploy specialized resources to assist impacted communities. More than 785 state and local first responders and emergency personnel are supporting public safety, evacuations, traffic management, sheltering operations, environmental monitoring, and community assistance efforts.

On Friday, Governor Newsom activated the State Operations Center and directed state agencies to coordinate proactively and rapidly with local officials to ensure a unified response. Highly trained emergency experts — including three specialized hazmat teams — continue working 24/7 to monitor conditions, support evacuations, and protect public health and safety.

“California is mobilizing every available resource to protect impacted communities and support local response efforts. We are working hand-in-hand with local officials and emergency personnel to keep people safe, support evacuations and sheltering operations, monitor environmental conditions, and ensure communities receive timely and accurate information.” Governor Gavin Newsom

Public safety and emergency response

California’s emergency response system remains fully activated to support Orange County and surrounding communities.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) activated the State Operations Center which is operating 24 hours a day 71 staff dedicated to coordinating statewide response efforts.

Through mutual aid, the state is coordinating with 421 local law enforcement officers and 170 firefighters to assist with incident response operations.

local law enforcement officers and firefighters to assist with incident response operations. 3 highly specialized hazmat teams and additional personnel, including hazardous materials experts, disaster logistics teams, fire and rescue personnel, and law enforcement coordinators, remain on scene supporting first responders.

highly specialized hazmat teams and additional personnel, including hazardous materials experts, disaster logistics teams, fire and rescue personnel, and law enforcement coordinators, remain on scene supporting first responders. 30 California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers continue assisting with traffic control, evacuations, operational coordination, and public safety.

Health and environmental protection

While there is no known leak of chemicals on the ground or in the air, state health and environmental agencies are continuously monitoring air quality, public health impacts, and environmental conditions.

24 state scientists, toxicologists and engineers with the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), California Air Resources Board, the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), and the California Water Boards are coordinating with federal and local partners to continue conducting air monitoring throughout impacted communities and consulting on protecting nearby water bodies from potential impacts.

state scientists, toxicologists and engineers with the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), California Air Resources Board, the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), and the California Water Boards are coordinating with federal and local partners to continue conducting air monitoring throughout impacted communities and consulting on protecting nearby water bodies from potential impacts. 20 real-time air monitoring devices have been deployed to track volatile organic compounds and particulate matter.

real-time air monitoring devices have been deployed to track volatile organic compounds and particulate matter. 43 sheltering, public health and advance planning state staff have been activated in response to this situation.

sheltering, public health and advance planning state staff have been activated in response to this situation. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is coordinating with state and local health officials to provide public guidance regarding potential chemical exposure .

(CDPH) is coordinating with state and local health officials to provide regarding potential . CDPH, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of State Hospitals have supported the safe relocation of patients and residents across various settings located in the evacuation zones.

Emergency medical officials are coordinating with hospitals and regional healthcare providers to prepare for any additional patient needs.

CalOES Office of Access and Functional Needs is coordinating with partners to understand incident impacts, ensure facilities are accessible and needs are being met.

Transportation and evacuation support

State Transportation and emergency personnel are helping maintain safe evacuation routes and traffic flow throughout impacted areas.

The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), Caltrans, CHP and local agencies continue supporting evacuation and sheltering operations for displaced residents.

Multiple Caltrans and CHP staff are coordinating highway closures and traffic management operations in evacuation zones.

Caltrans crews, including 12 maintenance trucks, are working around the clock with maintenance teams and emergency equipment deployed across impacted corridors.

maintenance trucks, are working around the clock with maintenance teams and emergency equipment deployed across impacted corridors. Currently, State Route 39 is closed at Ball Road to Trask Avenue. State Route 22 east and westbound offramps are closed at Valley View, Knott Avenue, and Beach Boulevard.

State Parks rangers, lifeguards and other staff are assisting with security, operations, maintenance, public information, and coordination with local responders, including 22 team members deployed to nearby Bolsa Chica State Beach.

team members deployed to nearby Bolsa Chica State Beach. While we know many Californians are enjoying state beaches and parks this holiday weekend, impacted residents are encouraged to use established evacuation shelters and follow all evacuation orders and guidance issued by local officials through official websites and emergency channels.

The Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa is providing temporary RV parking support for evacuees.

Private sector coordination to ensure the accuracy of evacuation routes and shelter locations on map apps, rideshare companies to offer special rates for evacuees, and hotel properties to honor discounted room rates for displaced residents.

to ensure the accuracy of evacuation routes and shelter locations on map apps, rideshare companies to offer special rates for evacuees, and hotel properties to honor discounted room rates for displaced residents. Listos California is providing incident information in multiple languages

Public guidance

Californians in impacted areas are urged to follow local emergency guidance and take evacuation orders seriously.

Residents should:

Follow all evacuation orders and instructions from local officials.

Monitor trusted local emergency alerts and official public health updates.

Avoid impacted areas unless directed otherwise by emergency officials.

Use established evacuation shelters and approved community resources for assistance.

Visit the City of Garden Grove website to view an evacuation map.

Resources and other useful information for those affected by the Garden Grove Hazmat Incident can be found on our Cal OES Community Resource page.

Residents are urged to listen to local officials for the latest evacuation information. If asked to evacuate, don’t wait. Find your city’s emergency updates here: linktr.ee/cagovernor

Resources and other useful information for those affected by the Garden Grove Hazmat Incident can be found at our Cal OES Community Resource page.