Shaftsbury Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3002702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 22, 2026, approximately 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burdick Trailer Park, Pownal
VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile
JUVENILE: Shane Douglas Brownell
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 22, 2026, at approximately 2127 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Family members of Shane Douglas Brownell called the Vermont State Police to report Shane had run away from home. Through investigation, Troopers determined Shane is likely staying with a friend in Bennington or Pownal.
Shane is described as 5’4” tall, 120lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown or black hoodie, sweatpants, and black and white Nike shoes. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-585-6857, attn. case 26B3002702, or to leave an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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