MPD Makes an Arrest in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On April 15, 2026, at approximately 9:26 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim on the scene. A short time later, officers were notified that a juvenile male victim had self-transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Friday, May 22, 2026, as a result of the detectives' investigation, 19-year-old Darius Drew, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). At the time of his arrest, Drew was determined to be in possession of a firearm and a large amount of marijuana. He was additionally charged with Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Ammunition and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana – Felony.

CCN: 26063701

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