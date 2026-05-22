MPD Makes an Arrest in Northwest Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.
On April 15, 2026, at approximately 9:26 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim on the scene. A short time later, officers were notified that a juvenile male victim had self-transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
On Friday, May 22, 2026, as a result of the detectives' investigation, 19-year-old Darius Drew, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). At the time of his arrest, Drew was determined to be in possession of a firearm and a large amount of marijuana. He was additionally charged with Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Ammunition and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana – Felony.
CCN: 26063701
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.