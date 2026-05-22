MPD Arrests Juvenile in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that left three victims injured in Northwest.

On April 28, 2026, at approximately 7:07 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported both men to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim, a male child suffering from a gunshot wound, was transported by family members to an area hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

On May 22, 2026, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26056764

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