Durango Fish Hatchery to temporarily close to public for construction

Ryan Votta holds a tube as trout are placed into a raceway at the Durango Fish Hatchery while visitors watch.

DURANGO, Colo. – The Durango Fish Hatchery property in Durango will be temporarily closed to the public May 26-29.

Construction crews will be on site to demolish the old Durango wildlife office on the property, which is located at 151 E 16th Street off of North Main Ave. in Durango. The demolition of the old building is being done ahead of construction on a new CPW Southwest Region and Durango area wildlife office set to begin later this year.

For the safety of the public, the Durango Fish Hatchery gates will be closed to public visitation during the demolition phase. The hatchery will reopen during normal visitation hours May 30.

“We love welcoming all of our visitors who come to see and feed the fish,” said Assistant Hatchery Manager Ryan Votta. “We appreciate the public’s understanding as we try to keep the area safe while construction crews work to get this project done.”

The Huck Finn fishing pond area east of the hatchery along the Animas River will remain open to fishing during the construction phase. The public is encouraged to park along East Park Ave. to access the pond.

The public will be notified of future impacts to hatchery visitation hours or closures, and signage will be posted.

For more information, call the CPW Durango office at 970-247-0855.