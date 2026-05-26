CPW highlights wildlife safety following a moose attack in Winter Park on Sunday

May 26, 2026

WINTER PARK, Colo. — On the afternoon of Sunday, May 24, Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a report of an adult who was attacked by a moose on Little Vasquez Road, near Winter Park.

The victim was walking two dogs on a leash when they encountered a cow (female) moose and her yearling. The cow moose charged at the victim, kicking them several times before turning and charging toward the two dogs. The victim let go of the leashes, allowing the dogs to run away.

Once it was safe, the victim left the area and called for help. They were transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries to their chest and arms.

The victim and their family are asking for privacy while they recover.

Wildlife officers returned to the area but were unable to locate the female moose and her yearling. Signs have been posted at the trailhead to alert visitors to the moose activity in the area.

Although this was an unexpected encounter with the moose, this incident is a good reminder to give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors. Moose tend to inhabit areas near water with abundant willows, their primary food source. These locations are often beautiful for recreation, but the dense vegetation can make it hard to see what lies ahead. When recreating outdoors, select routes with clear visibility, exercise caution, and make noise when near willows, thick vegetation, or approaching corners. Always respect posted signs warning of aggressive moose behavior or calf activity on trails.

Cow moose typically give birth to calves in late spring and early summer. During this time, they can become more aggressive toward perceived threats to their young. Cows will often hide their calves to protect them from predators while remaining nearby. If you spot a calf, it is best to turn back or leave the area.

Most moose conflicts involve dogs. When recreating near riparian or willow habitats, keep dogs on-leash to avoid startling moose that may be nearby. Off-leash dogs can venture off-trail, surprising hidden moose calves or cows. Cows will, in turn, chase retreating dogs, which can bring the moose into contact with humans.

If you encounter a moose, give it space and time to move. Do not attempt to haze the moose out of the way. Not only is it dangerous, but this is also considered harassment and is illegal. If a moose has laid-back ears, pawing the ground, licks its snout, or changes its direction to face you, you are too close and need to back away. If a moose charges, seek shelter behind large objects like trees or boulders to create an obstacle in its path.

While moose encounters with people are quite common, conflicts with moose are low. CPW understands that conflicts can arise even when adhering to best practices for living with moose. Please report any conflicts with moose to your local CPW office.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife thanks the Fraser Winter Park Police Department and the Grand County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.



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