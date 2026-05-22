Families invited to free Get Outdoors Day June 6, Colorado Springs; Media Day set June 5

Colorado Parks and Wildlife volunteer archery instructors introduce youth to archery at the 2025 Get Outdoors Day. The free event on June 6 features archery, water activities and much more. CPW Photo

May 22, 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – More than 3,000 people are expected in Memorial Park on June 6 as Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance cohost the free annual Get Outdoors Day family recreation festival.

This region-wide celebration of outdoor recreation dates to 2016 when CPW launched the event as a way to introduce people to all the activities available to them in the outdoors such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing, archery and more.

As part of the festival, CPW will give out free fishing poles, bait and instructions to the first 650 kids, ages 15 and under, who attend Get Outdoors Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park.

Visitors will also receive a passport that they can get stamped at the different vendors. For filling this passport out and turning it in, participants will be entered into a drawing for fun outdoor gear.

"Colorado offers its residents and visitors so many outdoor opportunities and CPW is happy to help everyone explore all those exciting activities," said Travis Sauder, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Assistant Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. "Get Outdoors Day is a great opportunity for the whole family to learn about recreational activities in the Pikes Peak Region with the opportunity to try several of them at no cost. We hope everyone will join us for a fun day outside.”

Participants can try archery, paddleboarding, fly fishing, a climbing wall, explore vehicles at a ‘Touch a truck’ zone, take a throw at a dunk tank, meet the CPW mascot, learn to recreate responsibly, and much more.

“Get Outdoors Day is a great reminder that some of the best outdoor experiences in Colorado Springs happen right outside our front door,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, Director of the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. “This event gives families a chance to discover new outdoor activities together, connect with local organizations, and build a lasting relationship while enjoying our parks, lakes, trails, and open spaces. We’re excited to welcome the community to Memorial Park for a fun and active day outdoors.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of Get Outdoors Day to help connect more people to the incredible outdoor opportunities we have across the Pikes Peak region,” said Kristen Cannon, Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Events and Communications Coordinator. “Events like this are a great reminder that the outdoors are for everyone, and we’re proud to work alongside our partners to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to get outside, explore, and build lasting connections with nature and community.”

GET OUT DOORS DAY MEDIA DAY REGISTRATION, Friday, June 5: All three Get Outdoors Day partners – CPW, PPO and PRCS – welcome news media to a special preview, Friday, June 5 at 5 a.m. Join us for an early morning to capture live segments, b-roll, expert interviews and have your media team try their hand at paddleboarding, fishing, and archery. Register media outlet name, representative, cell-phone and special requests (ie - what time your lives are); by June 4 to [email protected] or call or text (719) 466-3927

News Media Promotion Materials:

30-Second Video Promo:

https://vimeo.com/1187634793?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

60-Second Video Promo:

https://vimeo.com/1187333932?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

Media B-Roll (Raw Footage)

https://vimeo.com/985997315?share=copy

Digital Images from 2025 Event:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bZu8dGvYbQhLsQfk5ghCyDVjwd9auEIM?usp=sharing